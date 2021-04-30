Evaluating the Value: Colts Select Kwity Paye in Round 1, Pick 21

Knowing what the holes on the roster were ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, Chris Ballard struck fast and hard early, grabbing Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye at No. 21 overall.

When the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard found themselves officially on the clock at No. 21 overall Thursday night, they found themselves in an envious situation with Michigan's Kwity Paye and Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw — to guys they were tied to leading up to the draft — on the board.

Both players would address major needs if they were the pick, and ultimately it was Paye who was the selection, addressing a massive need at EDGE for the Colts.

For each pick the rest of the draft for the Colts, I'll take a look at where the player was listed on the following three draft boards (in terms of overall ranking): Pro Football Focus, The Draft Network, and The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

By comparing all three rankings, I will try and determine if the Colts' selection was a steal, ideal value, or a reach for the Colts.

Make sense? Let's get into it.

Kwity Paye's pre-draft big board rankings

The Draft Network – No. 10 overall player, No. 1 EDGE

Pro Football Focus — No. 24 overall player, No. 1 EDGE

The Athletic's Dane Brugler — No. 19 overall player, No. 2 EDGE

Considering Paye was the second edge defender off the board in the first round, and was a consensus top 25 player of the three boards above (average rank of roughly 17 overall across the board), this classifies as a steal for the Colts, in my opinion.

Ballard and the Colts are thrilled with the pick and were probably jumping for joy when a run on linebackers occurred ahead of them with guys like Micah Parsons (Cowboys), Zaven Collins (Arizona), and Jamin Davis (Washington) going off the board, pushing guys like Miami's Jalen Phillips and Paye down the board.

Grabbing a physical freak like Paye is the picture perfect first-round selection for the Colts. Ballard loves those high-end athletes that are moldable mounds of clay. That's where Paye is at the moment.

With a high ceiling and some insane physical abilities, the sky is the limit for Paye and the Colts.

