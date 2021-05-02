Evaluating the Value: Colts Select Kylen Granson in Round 4, Pick 127 Overall

Needing a move tight end to replace Trey Burton, the Colts landed one of the steals of the draft in Southern Methodist tight end Kylen Granson in the fourth round.

After letting tight end Trey Burton walk in free agency, the Indianapolis Colts were in need of a more athletic weapon at the position.

Following the selection of edges Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, many though the fourth round selection at 127 overall would be a left tackle. Instead, Chris Ballard grabbed a significant weapon for Frank Reich and the Colts' offense.

Granson, who profiles closely to Burton, can line up in-line or in the slot and creates a ton of matchup problems for defenses in the middle of the field.

For each pick the rest of the draft for the Colts, I'll take a look at where the player was listed on the following three draft boards (in terms of overall ranking): Pro Football Focus, The Draft Network, and The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

By comparing all three rankings, I will try and determine if the Colts' selection was a steal, ideal value, or a reach for the Colts.

Make sense? Let's get into it.

Kylen Granson pre-draft big board rankings

The Draft Network — No. 303 overall player, No. 16 TE

Pro Football Focus — No. 196 overall player, No. 8 TE

The Athletic's Dane Brugler — N/A overall ranking, No. 15 TE

I tend to lean more where Pro Football Focus comes in on Kylen Granson, who transferred to SMU after two seasons at Rice, sitting out the 2018 season.

Though he came off the board earlier than expected, it's hard not to like the pick, considering his seemingly picture-perfect fit in the Colts' offense.

In fact, he's the ideal weapon to add for Reich and Carson Wentz, giving the Colts a tight end who will create serious separation all over the field, and has some real juice to his game with the football in his hands.

It feels like a slight reach, but I have a hard time believing Granson would be on the board at No. 165 overall, so it was the right move by Ballard to swing big on a tight end who could be a real game-changer in the Colts' offense.

