Finding Colts: Scouting Georgia CB Eric Stokes

Welcome to Finding Colts, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, a prospect the Indianapolis might have some interest in due to his scheme fit.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Stats

Pros

Some of the best vision of all the corners in this class

One of the more scheme-versatile players

Really good ball skills

Has toughness to hang in there no matter how physical a WR is

Doesn’t give up on routes and almost always attacks the catch point

Length is good enough for NFL and he has good flexibility

Snakes around WRs to attack the catch point

Will bring it as a run defender and as a tackler

High football IQ

Knows how to pass off WRs in zone coverages and read WRs when mirroring in man coverage

Click and close is solid

Hips loose enough to be fluid to come down as an attacker

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Cons

Versatile traits, but not the best of athlete

Has a bad habit of getting very handsy, especially on deeper routes

Probably limited to a boundary-only CB because athleticism isn’t there to handle nickel duties

Can go overboard with his physicality both in coverage and as a run defender

Aggressiveness could open him up to flags beyond the grabby hands

Ball skills were much improved this past season but were rough previously

Can be over-aggressive when jumping routes and leave himself open to get beat over the top

Overview

Stokes is a high-quality corner with the needed traits to play in just about any scheme. Whatever team drafts him, the coaches will have to work with him to get his physicality and grabbiness in check.

Stokes' technique could also be more consistent which will also be a focal point for his NFL coaching staff. He's an okay athlete, but he does have good speed and recovers well.



Fit with Colts

Stokes is a more natural fit for the scheme that Matt Eberflus runs with the Colts, but with him possibly being on head-coaching shortlists next year, Stokes has the scheme versatility to survive a potential change.

The Colts could use help on the boundary with Xavier Rhodes returning on just a one-year deal. Kenny Moore III is fine in the slot, but T.J. Carrie is what he is and Rock Ya-Sin has been inconsistent at best during his young career.

With the need and scheme fit there, Stokes could fit in well with the Colts defense.



Grade: Round 1

Where he Goes: Round 1

