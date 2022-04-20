Hicks: Ranking the Top 12 Cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, it is finally time for me to release some positional rankings for the site. Next up is another potential position of need: Cornerback.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just eight days away. The Indianapolis Colts currently hold seven selections in this upcoming draft, and they have depth spots up for grab across the entire roster.

While we pass the time until draft day, I have decided to release a few of my personal positional rankings for positions of need on the roster. Next up in the series is the cornerback position.

The need to address this spot has certainly lessened in recent days, as the Colts agreed to terms with veteran Stephon Gilmore. Still, the Colts could certainly stand to add another body at this key position of need.

With that being said, let's get into my top 12 ranking:

12. Marcus Jones, Houston

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 174 pounds

Arm Length: 28.5 inches

Testing Numbers: N/A



Pro Comp: Isaiah Rodgers (Indianapolis Colts)



Overview: While Jones is significantly smaller than the type of cornerback that I typically like, it is hard to deny the special skills that he can bring to the table. He may be small and skinny, but he has a dog mentality with top tier athleticism.

Jones is a competitive corner that gets after it on every snap. He is sticky in man coverage, and he has the leaping ability to contend with 50/50 balls. A good example of his competitiveness is how he fared against Cincinnati's Alec Pierce this year. He went toe to toe with a top draft receiver and arguably won the day on the outside. On top of all of this, Jones is the best return man in the class and offers a ton of special teams upside.

11. Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 205 pounds

Arm Length: 33.625 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.26 seconds / Bench Press: 12 / Vertical Jump: 42 inches / Broad Jump: 131 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.30 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.10 seconds



Pro Comp: Byron Jones (Miami Dolphins)



Overview: Woolen is a player where the tantalizing upside is far greater than what the film currently looks like. He is a H/W/S freak with loads of potential, he just needs a ton of work to get to that star level.

Woolen, a former wide receiver, is still fairly new to playing cornerback. He made the transition back in 2019 and has started just 19 games at the position in his career. He displays excellent ability in anything that requires athleticism, but his raw technique and stiff hips could be a bit of a problem at the next level. He is certainly worth a flier in the draft with his elite potential, though.

10. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 196 pounds

Arm Length: 31.5 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.38 seconds / Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches / Broad Jump: 119 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.13 seconds / 3-Cone: 6.93 seconds



Pro Comp: Bradley Roby (Denver Broncos)



Overview: Taylor-Britt has been a bit of a late riser in this draft class. He may not be a super flashy player on film, but he certainly has that dog in him that I absolutely love in my cornerbacks.

Taylor-Britt gets after it on every snap and is as physical as it comes for a smaller cornerback. He can also match-up with players athletically, as he has quick feet and a tireless motor to finish every play. He may be a better zone corner than man corner early in his career, but I love Taylor-Britt's ability as a slot cornerback in the NFL.

9. Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 199 pounds

Arm Length: 30.75 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.33 seconds / Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches / Broad Jump: 132 inches / Short-Shuttle: 3.94 seconds / 3-Cone: 6.48 seconds



Pro Comp: Carlos Rodgers (Fmr. San Francisco 49ers)



Overview: While Tariq Woolen gets all of the hype for being the special athlete in this cornerback class, McCollum had one of the best testing scores in NFL history. His short-shuttle and three-cone times are two of the best we've seen in the past 30 years.

While he still needs a ton of work before seeing time on defense, he is a special mover on film. He has quick feet that allow him to click and close with ease on the outside. He is as smooth as butter in his transitions, and he is an aggressive play-maker with the ball in the air. He needs to spend more time in the film room and work on some of his overaggressive tendencies, but McCollum has legit CB1 potential.

8. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 197 pounds

Arm Length: 30.825 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.39 seconds / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 118 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.37 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.26 seconds



Pro Comp: Trayvon Mullen (Las Vegas Raiders)



Overview: The "Kick-Slide King" is one of my favorite cornerback prospects in this draft class. While he has limited starting experience and did suffer a few injuries in college, he may be the most technically advanced corner in this class.

The King certainly lives up to his name on film. He has smooth, quiet feet that always place him in the right position in press. He excels at the line of scrimmage and has mastered many elements of playing cornerback in a Nick Saban defense. While he may not fit in every defensive scheme, he should be a plus starter out of the gate for any cover-three/man coverage defense in the NFL.

7. Roger McCreary, Auburn

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 190 pounds

Arm Length: 28.825 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.50 seconds / Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches / Broad Jump: 116 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.29 seconds / 3-Cone: 6.96 seconds



Pro Comp: Byron Murphy (Arizona Cardinals)



Overview: Roger McCreary was by far and away the toughest evaluation for me at this position. While his film warrants high praise as arguably the best in the class, the testing numbers and measureables are super concerning.

McCreary is a battle-tested SEC corner that matched up with the best that conference had to offer. He has a laundry list of players that he got the better of in his individual match-ups, from Ja'marr Chase in 2020 to Jahan Dotson this past season. He is a smooth, crafty corner that simply gets it done. While I had to drop him due to his average athleticism and historically short arms, he is the type of player that can overcome these deficiencies to become a great pro.

6. Kyler Gordon, Washington

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 194 pounds

Arm Length: 31 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.52 seconds / Vertical Jump: 39.5 inches / Broad Jump: 128 inches / Short-Shuttle: 3.96 seconds / 3-Cone: 6.67 seconds



Pro Comp: Antoine Cason (Fmr. San Diego Chargers)



Overview: Gordon is another fast riser in this cornerback group and was even invited to attend the NFL Draft later this month. While I'm not as high on his game, I totally see why the NFL could view him as a first round talent.

Gordon is a silky smooth mover with some of the best feet in the class. He can effortlessly mirror and match any receiver he lines up across from, and he has worked to improve his technique each and every year. While he did take a good step forward with his ball skills in 2021, I do think he needs to keep improving in this area to become a true number one corner in the NFL.

5. Trent McDuffie, Washington

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 193 pounds

Arm Length: 29.75 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.44 seconds / Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches / Broad Jump: 128 inches



Pro Comp: Chris Harris Jr. (Fmr. Los Angeles Chargers)



Overview: McDuffie is a player that has all of the traits to be a dominant slot cornerback in the NFL. He brings the right physical edge along with technique to be a cornerstone at this position.

While his lack of length will certainly hurt him at times, he is a pure gamer who gets after it on every snap. He is fluid enough to match-up with smaller receivers, while also being physical enough to bring the fight to bigger players. On top of that, he is a major producer in the run game as well. McDuffie may be limited to the slot in the NFL, but he will be very good out of the gate in this role.

4. Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 190 pounds

Arm Length: 33.5 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.41 seconds



Pro Comp: James Bradberry (New York Giants)



Overview: I understand that I am going to be a bit lower on Sauce than most analysts, but I do want to put it out there that I love his game. While I have more concerns than most with his transition to the NFL, he is a competitive and physical player that gets after it.

He excels in press coverage and has consistently worked to vary his press technique at the line over the course of his career. He also has plus ball skills with great length to knock away anything in his vicinity. I have some concerns with his footwork and his overall change of direction, but he should be a really good cover-three/press-man corner in the NFL.

3. Kaiir Elam, Florida

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 191 pounds

Arm Length: 30.825 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.39 seconds / Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.22 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.15 seconds



Pro Comp: Tre'Davious White (Buffalo Bills)



Overview: It is rare to see a lockdown SEC cornerback with so little hype in a draft period. The forgotten man in a strong draft class, Kaiir Elam deserves way more praise than he has gotten in this draft cycle.

Elam may not be the most twitchy or agile athlete, but he is a competitive corner that gets in the face of his individual match-ups. He is strong in press coverage and can move with the best of them in man. His film against Alabama may be the best of any cornerback in this entire draft class. While there are a few limitations in his game, he has CB1 potential in the NFL out of the gate.

2. Andrew Booth Jr, Clemson

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 194 pounds

Arm Length: 31.5 inches

Testing Numbers: N/A (injury)



Pro Comp: Bigger Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers)



Overview: Booth Jr is another player that has kind of been forgotten in a strong draft class. On film, there truly isn't any logical reason that he should slide outside of the top ten picks in this draft class.

Booth Jr brings everything that you want in a cornerback. He has outstanding ball skills with the ability to go up and make big-time interceptions. He is a smooth mover that offers elite explosion in and out of his breaks. He is also the most physically imposing corner in this entire class. Booth Jr would easily be the top corner in a typical year, and a team is going to get a star out of the gate by selecting him.

1. Derek Stingley Jr, LSU

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 190 pounds

Arm Length: 30.625 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.44 seconds / Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches / Broad Jump: 122 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.12 seconds / 3-Cone: 6.98 seconds



Pro Comp: Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans Saints)



Overview: Coming in at the top spot is one of the best cornerback prospects that I have ever evaluated. Stingley Jr is the perfect blend of ball skills, athleticism, and competitive fire all in one player. He has the traits and the ability to be the next great NFL cornerback.

Stingley Jr took college football by storm in 2019 as a true freshman, as he was essentially the best overall cornerback in the entire country. As a true freshman in the rugged SEC, this was unprecedented stuff. He followed that up with another strong year in 2020 (although he was targeted far less than the year prior).

While he effectively missed most of his junior year due to injury, the potential and the ability is all there in Stingley Jr. He is a bonafide CB1 that will shine in the NFL.

Day Three Cornerbacks that are My Guys:

Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Vincent Gray, Michigan

Jaylen Watson, Washington State

Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

