Kwity Paye Ready to Get to Work On Reputable D-Line

Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye spoke to the media Thursday night for the first time since being selected with the 21st-overall pick.

With the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Michigan edge defender Kwity Paye.

The hard-working, high-energy defensive end has quite an impressive backstory and route that he took to the NFL.

On Thursday night, Paye spoke to reporters for the first time since getting the call from the Colts.

Here are the quick hits.

The Colts had been doing their work on their new first-round pick: Paye explained that he'd met with the Colts multiple times during the draft process and felt good about them. This year offered the rare opportunity for the Colts to potentially find a high-end pass-rusher

I had about three meetings with them. Real good meetings, long meetings, so I wasn't surprised I would say (that the Colts drafted him).

Paye has now met his goal of being able to take care of his mother: If you've seen Paye's story, you know how much his mother means to him after all that she's sacrificed for him and his siblings. Now, he can finally be the one to take care of her.

It means everything. That was my goal my whole life. Growing up, just seeing how hard she worked, that's what made me work harder. So, being able to tell her that she's done means a lot.

Effort and energy are a big part of Paye's game: Paye described his style of play for those who haven't seen him play yet. He also described the type of position and system he came from at Michigan, which may be similar to what he plays in Indianapolis, although he added that he doesn't yet know what his fit is with the Colts defense.

Blue-collar, I would say. Just every time I can get a chance to tackle, I just go out there and do it... I was in the 4-3, I played the weak side.

Paye is excited for the opportunity to play on the Colts' line: The Colts' past with pass rushers like Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis is a prestigious one, and they've got an All-Pro there now with DeForest Buckner.

It's exciting for sure to be able to go to that program. Work with the D-line there, they've got a great D-line, and just work... I'm not that familiar (with the current defensive line), but I'm a big fan of DeForest Buckner, and I'm just excited to get to work with him.

