Colts Sign 5-of-7 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced that they have signed five of their seven 2021 NFL Draft picks.
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed five of their seven selections from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Defensive ends Kwity Paye (first round) and Dayo Odeyingbo (second round), safety Shawn Davis (fifth round), wide receiver Mike Strachan (seventh round), and offensive lineman Will Fries (seventh round) are now all under contract.

Tight end Kylen Granson (fourth round) and quarterback Sam Ehlinger (sixth round) are now the only two draft picks unsigned for the Colts. However, it doesn't typically take late-round picks very long to sign on the dotted line.

It is uncommon for the Colts to already have the majority of their draft picks signed with it being technically less than a week before the draft began.

Certain deadlines spur action, such as this weekend's rookie minicamp and training camp later in the summer when players will be in town, but this is still pretty fast.

With these picks signed, it now means that it is highly unlikely for there to be any rookie holdouts for the Colts during offseason activities and training camp.

The Colts also announced today that they have signed five undrafted free agents and also waived cornerback Will Sunderland.

What did you think of the Colts' 2021 draft class? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kwity Payne (Michigan) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over video call after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the number 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) is defended by Southern California Trojans safety Chase Williams (7) on a 35-yard reception in the final minute at Rose Bowl.USC defeated UCLA 43-38.
Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis Colts running back Branden Oliver (40) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Malik Jefferson (45) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the fourth quarter during the Week 4 NFL preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Indianapolis Colts Vs Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Game Aug 30
2021-05-04_22-07-55
Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 29, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesmen Will Fries (71) blocks during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 27-26. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Fireworks go off near the stage after the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
