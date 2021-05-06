Colts Sign 5-of-7 NFL Draft Picks

The Colts announced that they have signed five of their seven 2021 NFL Draft picks.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that they have signed five of their seven selections from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Defensive ends Kwity Paye (first round) and Dayo Odeyingbo (second round), safety Shawn Davis (fifth round), wide receiver Mike Strachan (seventh round), and offensive lineman Will Fries (seventh round) are now all under contract.

Tight end Kylen Granson (fourth round) and quarterback Sam Ehlinger (sixth round) are now the only two draft picks unsigned for the Colts. However, it doesn't typically take late-round picks very long to sign on the dotted line.

It is uncommon for the Colts to already have the majority of their draft picks signed with it being technically less than a week before the draft began.

Certain deadlines spur action, such as this weekend's rookie minicamp and training camp later in the summer when players will be in town, but this is still pretty fast.

With these picks signed, it now means that it is highly unlikely for there to be any rookie holdouts for the Colts during offseason activities and training camp.

The Colts also announced today that they have signed five undrafted free agents and also waived cornerback Will Sunderland.

