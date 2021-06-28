Experts Already Revealing Who Colts Should Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Some experts are already producing mock drafts for the 2022 NFL Draft, so we'll bring you the results for the Colts.

I won't lie to you; I already miss the NFL Draft cycle.

The Indianapolis Colts put together another intriguing draft class back in late April featuring plenty to get excited about, but I'm sure I'm not alone in being ready for next spring's class as well.

And, because draft analysts are already producing mock drafts for the 2022 NFL Draft, why not let you know what early predictions are happening for the Colts?

*NOTE: This time of year, where teams pick in order in mock drafts is often based on Super Bowl odds.

Bubba Bolden | S | Miami

Seth Trachtman, Yardbarker

Round 1, No. 25: Bolden is coming off an outstanding year for the Canes, with 74 tackles and one pick in 11 games. He has a chance to address what have been repeated issues for the Colts at safety in recent seasons.

The Colts are pretty set at safety between young studs Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis. Plus, they really seem to like Shawn Davis, who they just selected in the fifth round this year. Still, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has shown he's not afraid to take a safety in the first round when he did so with Malik Hooker back in 2017.

At 6'3", 200, Bolden has the enticing size for the position, but his athleticism and versatility provide him the ability to do anything a safety needs to do. If he irons out some details and puts together another solid campaign then he would be hard to pass up next year.

Ikem Ekwonu | OL | NC State

Luke Easterling, DraftWire

Round 1, No. 24

There's plenty to like about this pick. Ekwonu is potentially a better prospect than Christian Darrisaw was this year, and some compare him to former Louisville first-round pick Mekhi Becton.

At 6'4", 325, some don't know yet whether he'll play guard or tackle (he has starting experience at both), but again, Quenton Nelson proves that Ballard would take a guard in the first round.

The Colts, of course, will be thinking about the future of their left tackle position if they don't think Eric Fisher has much left in the tank, but Ekwonu is still quite an intriguing possibility to add to a line that already features Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith regardless of position.

Kenyon Green | OL | Texas A&M

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports

Round 1, No. 22: One of the key cogs up front for the Aggies, Kenyon Green is the reason Texas A&M's offensive line should be one of the best in the SEC this season. He has a quick first step off the snap and routinely pushes pass rushers away from the contact point. He'll have a shot at All-American honors this fall.

Like Ekwonu, Green is listed at 6'4", 325, but Green is almost certainly sticking at guard. For the position, he's got an outstanding blend of size, strength, athleticism, quickness, and mechanics. He's a plug-and-play prospect for whoever chooses him.

Rasheed Walker | OT | Penn State

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network

Round 1, No. 22: Although the Indianapolis Colts added Sam Tevi and Eric Fisher to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo, offensive tackle figures to be their most significant need next year. Penn State’s Rasheed Walker has the size, athleticism, and technical ability to be one of the best in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Besides pass protection panache, Walker can be a mauler in the ground game. Lining him up alongside Quenton Nelson would be exciting for their running backs and terrifying for anyone tasked with getting in their way.

Walker has great size at 6'6", 320, with good length, and appears to have some room for added bulk. He's slated to be a three-year starter at left tackle by the season's end.

If the Colts are being picky and looking for the prototypical left tackle, then Walker fits the bill. He's got the size, moves around well, he's aggressive, appears to be scheme-versatile, and he's got plenty of experience.

