New Era Unveils 2021 NFL Draft Hats for Each Team

New Era has unveiled the official 2021 NFL Draft hat for each team.

The 2021 NFL Draft hats are finally here.

Over the last several seasons, it's become a bit of a tradition for New Era to unveil the official hat for each team ahead of that year's NFL Draft.

This week, they've got all 32 team hats locked and loaded, including that of the Indianapolis Colts.

"Take the stage with the Official Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft 59FIFTY Fitted Cap featuring an embroidered Colts patch at the front panels, contrasting visor, mesh mid and rear panels and a team color NFL Shield at the rear."

This year's crop of hats has a bit more personality and color than the 2020 hats. They also follow the flatbill trucker hat model, so they are likely to be a bit more popular with consumers.

By purchasing one of these draft hats, it's a chance for fans to don the same hat that will be worn by the players that their favorite team drafts after their name is called.

This year's draft will take place in Cleveland, OH from Thursday, April 29 to Saturday, May 1.

Round 1 will begin on Thursday at 8:00 pm ET, Rounds 2 and 3 are on Friday at 7:00 pm ET, and Rounds 4-7 are on Saturday at 12:00 pm ET.

It will be shown live on television on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network as well as ESPN Deportes, and over the air on ESPN Radio.

