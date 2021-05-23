PFF 2020 Draft Regrade: Status Quo For Colts

One year removed from grading the 2020 NFL Draft Class for the Indianapolis Colts, Pro Football Focus handed out another grade one year later for the blue and white.

One year later, not much has changed in the eyes of Pro Football Focus when it comes to the instant post-draft grade handed out to the Indianapolis Colts for the 2020 class.

In Pro Football Focus's recent regrade exercise, the Colts stayed status quo, remaining at a solid B grade despite a couple of rookies from the draft class outperforming their round.

Though there is still quite a bit to say about the 2020 Colts' haul now and into the future, remaining at a B one year later seems like a bit of an oversight, especially when reading PFF's reasoning.

As a reminder, here is the Colts' 2020 draft class:

Round 2 (34): WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Round 2 (41): RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Round 3 (85): S Julian Blackmon, Utah

Round 4 (122): QB Jacob Eason, Washington

Round 5 (149): IOL Danny Pinter, Ball State

Round 6 (193): DI Robert Windsor, Penn State

Round 6 (211): CB Isaiah Rodgers, UMass

Round 6 (212): WR Dezmon Patmon, Washington State

Round 6 (213): LB Jordan Glasgow, Michigan

Taylor was thought of as the best pure runner in the 2020 class, and that came to fruition down the stretch his rookie year, as he finished in the top three in rushing yards. Michael Pittman Jr. didn’t quite fire off as hot out of the gate, however. He averaged only 1.44 yards per route in a ho-hum rookie campaign. He'll have to improve in Year 2.

Notice a guy missing there in the write-up? What an oversight on PFF's part to not even mention Julian Blackmon, who emerged as a key starter in the secondary in 2020, playing nearly 1,000 snaps while earning an overall grade of 60.8 from the analytics company as a rookie.

When looking at the Colts' 2020 draft class, Chris Ballard and the Colts found three solid starters at the top of the class in Pittman Jr., Taylor and Blackmon. Add in depth guys in Pinter and Rodgers, as well as special teams ace Jordan Glasgow - who blocked a punt and earned an overall special teams grade of 90.7 in 2020 - it's a pretty darn good class, one that should be at minimum a B+.

We'll see what the Class of 2020 has to say in another two years for the Colts, but it's already off to a strong start.

Have thoughts on PFF's regrade exercise for the 2020 draft? Drop a line in the comments section below!

