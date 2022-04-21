Suggested Trade Puts Colts Back Into First Round of NFL Draft

Bleacher Report suggested a trade that would put the Colts back into the first round of the NFL Draft.

We're within striking distance of the 2022 NFL Draft, and although the event begins next Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts are currently without a first-round pick and will begin picking on Friday as things presently stand.

However, Bleacher Report thinks the Colts should make a move to get into the action on Thursday.

BR's Gary Davenport recently projected draft-related trades for all 32 teams, and he had the Colts swapping with the New England Patriots to get into the mid-late first round.

Colts receive: 2022 first-round pick (No. 21 overall), 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 201 overall), 2023 fourth-round pick

Patriots receive: 2022 second-round pick (No. 42 overall), 2023 first-round pick, 2023 fifth-round pick In recent years, the Colts have thrown a ton of draft capital at the quarterback position. The Carson Wentz deal didn't work out. The Matt Ryan deal remains to be seen. Regardless of how you feel about those transactions, it's clear that general manager Chris Ballard is serious about winning now. And if that's the case, Indy might as well go all the way with it. The Colts are a good team. But they aren't without needs on both sides of the ball. The left tackle spot is a question mark. The wide receivers outside of Michael Pittman Jr. aren't especially imposing. Even with Stephon Gilmore now in town, the cornerback room could use some help. If the Colts have an opportunity to make a run at a player like Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave or Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning, landing them could be worth parting with yet another first-rounder. For the Patriots, it's classic Belichick. Sliding out of Round 1 to grab extra picks the following year. New England already made its play for a wide receiver this year with the DeVante Parker trade. This recoups the expense involved there while still keeping the Pats inside the top 10 in Round 2.

According to the draft trade value chart in the Indy Draft Guide (see below), this trade is a bit lopsided in the Colts' favor. Plus, future draft picks are often valued less. Still, we'll roll with it.

In this event, the Colts move up from No. 42 in the second round to No. 21 in the first round to get either an impactful offensive player like Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave or Northern Iowa left tackle Trevor Penning.

Adding Olave to the Colts' receiver corps would be a huge boost for quarterback Matt Ryan. The Colts lost receiver Zach Pascal in free agency, and T.Y. Hilton remains on the market. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., the other six receivers on the Colts' roster accounted for a total of just 28 receptions for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2021.

"Olave profiles as a high-level fit for Indy’s offense as arguably the best route runner in the draft class," per the Indy Draft Guide. "While he’s not physically imposing and doesn’t bring a ton after the catch, his ability to consistently create separation and move the chains makes him an ideal T.Y. Hilton replacement under head coach Frank Reich"

Along with receiver, the Colts also need more competition at left tackle, which is where Penning comes in. Former Colts starting left tackle Eric Fisher is not expected to return, which leaves Matt Pryor to man the blindside. He played well in a versatile role along the line last year but has never been given the reins to play left tackle throughout a season.

"Penning is one of the best athletes at the offensive tackle position in this draft," says the Indy Draft Guide. "His burst off the line and nastiness when taking down defenders is an incredible site to see. Defenders would think twice about attacking a left side of Penning and Quenton Nelson. In pass protection, there are still aspects of his game that he needs to clean up, but should improve with more focus on his technique and working with NFL coaches. Penning would be a perfect fit at left tackle for the Colts, but it is highly unlikely he makes it out of the first round."

What would you think of the Colts trading up into the first round? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!