Film Room: What Does Curtis Brooks Bring to the Colts?

The Colts decided to double dip on day three of the draft, opting to select another defensive tackle in Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks. What does Brooks bring to the Colts?

Indianapolis Colts' General Manager Chris Ballard pulled out a few surprises on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft. After addressing the team's major needs on the first two days of the draft, Ballard began to take some swings at a few high upside players on day three.

One of the bigger surprises on day three for the Colts was the decision to double dip at a position that wasn't a major need (defensive tackle). After selecting Missouri State DT Eric Johnson in round five, the Colts went back to the trenches one round later by taking Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks.

Brooks, 24, is an older prospect that had a strong final season with the Bearcats. He earned First Team All-AAC honors as a super senior, notching 7.5 sacks on the year. He finished his career with 163 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

In today's film room, I dive into the game of this skilled defensive tackle and discuss what potential role he could fill in the Colts' defense.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 287 pounds

Arm Length: 31 7/8 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.9 seconds / Bench Press: 33 reps / Vertical Jump: 35.54 inches / Broad Jump: 113 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.44 seconds / Three-Cone: 7.44 seconds

Relentless Pursuit

The Colts certainly have a type when it comes to their defensive players. They love athletes, but they also love players that give 100% energy on every single snap. Brooks is no exception to this.

He has a limitless motor, with excellent athleticism to boot. He will rarely give up on a play, especially on passing downs. This play below is a good example, as he starts the play by slanting to the inside. He then tracks the quarterback rolling out of the pocket, disengages from his block, and runs the passer down for a short gain.

For a smaller defensive tackle, Brooks rarely struggles with double teams and extra blockers. Yes, he will get driven back a bit easier than some defensive tackles, but his lower center of gravity and power do help him fight through extra blocks with ease.

While this clip below isn't a natural double team, it does show the tenacity that Brooks plays with on every snap. He quickly moves past the right tackle with a powerful swim move and is picked up by the right guard in relief. He doesn't stop there though, as he moves past the right guard and nearly brings down the QB for the sack on the play.

Pass Rush Polish

Unlike most players that the Colts could have selected in this draft range, Brooks is a pretty polished pass rusher. He has a few moves that are absolutely killer on film, and he understands how to set up blockers with excellent footwork.

His go-to move is the push-pull. He uses this classic rush move to stand up interior linemen before quickly working his way around for a sack/pressure. This is a nasty rush move that should translate well to the NFL with how effectively he pulls it off.

On top of having all the polish you want out of an interior rusher, Brooks is also a freak athlete. His explosiveness definitely stands out on film, and his lateral ability is no joke either. He makes some rushes look too easy on the inside.

This play illustrates that well. Brooks notices that he has some extra room to work on the inside, so he quickly shuffles past his blocker and turns the corner for the sack. Reminder that this is a 287 pound defensive tackle moving this fluidly.

Run Defense

Brooks' run defense isn't as jaw-dropping as his pass rush ability, but he is hardly a liability in this department. He is effective at winning his one on one blocks, and he is dangerous when he is asked to shoot gaps on the inside.

This play is a good example of how he would fit with the Colts. Brooks' entire role on this play is to get up the field and create havoc in the backfield. He is responsible for shooting that 'A' gap and creating disruption, something that the Colts want to do more of in 2022. The result is a tackle for a relatively short gain on the play.

When Brooks is able to make first contact with his blocker, he is typically able to win with great leverage and strength. It is a bit more inconsistent than what you would like, but he does get it done when everything is right up front.

On this clip below, Brooks stands up the center with quick hands off the snap. He gets into a good spot on the inside and is able to get his head up to spot the ball carrier. He controls his block until the rusher approaches the hole, and then effortlessly disengages to make the tackle on the play.

The Bottom Line

Curtis Brooks is a player that was well worth the risk on day three of the draft. He is a smaller (and older) defensive tackle with short arms, but the film is way too good to ignore on day three.

Brooks could be a player that actually has a role in year one after being taken so late in the draft. Athletes of his caliber are rare on the interior, and he has plenty of polish as a player coming out as a sixth year senior.

He may not have a major role in this upcoming season, but I do believe that he should be a solid rotational three-tech (at the very least) for this team. I am admittedly extremely excited about Brooks' potential and long term fit with this team.

