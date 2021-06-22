Dayo Odeyingbo: "He will be a Perennial Pro Bowler"

I spoke with Vanderbilt Defensive Line Coach Jovan Haye to find out the type of person and player Dayo Odeyingbo is.

Chris Ballard left a lot of Indianapolis Colts fans confused in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Ballard opted to double dip into the defensive end position and take Dayo Odeyingbo out of Vanderbilt.

This pick was a head scratcher for many, as Odeyingbo tore his achilles in January during pre-draft workouts. The fact that the Colts selected him as high as they did despite that major injury points to just how high they viewed Odeyingbo as a prospect.

With the draft in the rear-view, I decided to dive into the film of Odeyingbo and search for outside sources to talk about the talented young player. One person who was more than happy to talk about him was Vanderbilt Defensive End Coach Jovan Haye.

Haye is a former NFL DT who played in 73 games across his eight year career. He has been a coach with Vanderbilt for the last three years. In today's article, we will be going through the career of Odeyingbo and discuss why Haye thinks he will be a perennial Pro Bowler in the NFL.

Figuring Out His Body

I dove deep into the game of Odeyingbo, and I honestly wasn't a fan of his game until his senior season. In the years prior to his final breakout season, he looked a bit too lean and raw for my personal liking.

It was never a major concern for me when watching film, though, as I knew that players like Odeyingbo take some time to develop. A lot of young defensive linemen who have his athleticism need years of development to get to the right place mentally and physically (body type wise) to play at a high level.

Haye shared that he was never worried about Odeyingbo's development. He did all the little things right, it was just a matter of time until it was going to click.

"I think once he figured out his body, I knew he had a chance."

Here are a few clips from that 2019 season where the athleticism pops immediately but he just isn't completely where he needed to be, yet.

"I think physically he was always more advanced, and he just had to catch up mentally." said Haye.

Once he truly started to understand the game and understand what he could do, he wreaked havoc as a senior.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Breakout Season and Playing Across the Line

Odeyingbo was finally at a level where he would dominate the college ranks as a senior. He stood at a towering 6'5" 285 pounds and brought elite strength and athleticism on every snap. In just eight games played, he had eight tackles for a loss and a career high 5.5 sacks.

"Just seeing him learn the game and understand the game, it was one of the greatest things I have seen." said Haye.

Even though I would still classify him as a raw player in regards to the NFL, it was incredible seeing him disrupt nearly every play in that final season.

One of the most enticing aspects of Odeyingbo's film was his ability to play all across the defensive line. Vanderbilt deployed him at a variety of positions on the line, from zero technique (over the center) all the way out as a nine technique (outside the tight end's shoulder).

However Vanderbilt used him, Odeyingbo was able to cause havoc.

"He never complained. That is the thing I loved about him." said Haye. "He was willing to play anywhere. He just wants to play football."

His ability to play across the line will certainly help him when it comes to having an impact on the Colts' defense, especially with the departure of veteran DT/DE Denico Autry.

I can imagine that Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus is more than excited to insert this versatile player into his defense.

Difficult Injury + His Mindset as a Player

Injuries are an unfortunately part of the game of football and Odeyingbo got hit with a major one at the worst time. While training for his Pro Day, he tore his achilles in late January.

While most players would be rightfully upset about this, Odeyingbo never let this injury distract him from his goal.

"I had a conversation with him, and I think I was more devastated than he was! I was crushed." Haye laughed. "He was just in the mindset of rehabbing and bouncing back. I was like, alright, dang Dayo. You really have grown up.”

This conversation turned into Haye and I talking about the mindset Odeyingbo has in general. The fact that a player just exiting college has that level of maturity to not let it get to him was astounding to me.

"It was truly amazing that it didn’t rock him. I think another thing that helped him is that he knows he is super talented." said Haye. "If/when he gets back to pre-injury, he’s special."

The Human Hurricane

The Colts have been vocal about how much they loved Odeyingbo in this draft process. He was even given the nickname the Human Hurricane by Colts' Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown.

Haye thinks that this nickname is the perfect way to describe Odeyingbo.

"He is a human hurricane. He is disruptive, man. He could play everywhere. He’s just..he’s disruptive. I know (the Colts) said he’s as talented as they come. I think if he doesn’t hurt his achilles, he’s maybe a first round pick."

Hurrican Dayo is a perfect way to describe his film. A bit reckless but destructive and disruptive. It is definitely a nickname that will stick once he starts producing in the NFL.

Outlook with the Colts

For Odeyingbo, there may not have been a better situation for him in this draft. He is going to a team that can truly unleash his style of play.

The Colts are a defense that is predicated on gap disruption and instant penetration into the backfield. If Odeyingbo recovers to full strength, his traits are going to fit perfectly in this system.

Haye had some high, albeit a bit biased, praise for the young defensive lineman as he gets ready for the next level.

"He has a really good D-line coach (in Indy). I love their scheme. He is going to be a perennial Pro Bowler. If he gets back to his old self, he will be a perennial Pro Bowler. I have that much confidence in him."

I agree with Coach Haye on his point. If Odeyingbo can bounce back from his injury, and can continually build on his game, I see him being a Pro Bowl player for the Colts.

"It was a joy to coach him. The. Dude. Loved. Football. Once he hit his stride, I knew what I was going to get." said Haye.

Dayo Odeyingbo has the right mindset and skillset to be a star in the NFL. I have fully bought in on the person and player that the Colts' selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.