Film Room: What Does Eric Johnson Bring to the Colts?

The Colts made a bit of a surprising selection in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, electing to take Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson. What does he bring to this Colts' team?

Indianapolis Colts' General Manager Chris Ballard pulled out a few surprises on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft. After addressing the team's major needs on the first two days of the draft, Ballard began to take some swings at a few high upside players on day three.

The first of those high upside selections was Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson, whom the Colts selected in the fifth round of the draft. Johnson, 23, was a five year starter with Missouri State, starting in a school-record 55 games in his career.

Johnson was a highly decorated FCS player in his college run. He finished his career with 131 total stops, 19.5 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, and five blocked kicks. He earned All-MVFC Second Team honors in each of his final two seasons for his efforts.

In today's film room, I dive into the game of this skilled defensive tackle and discuss what potential role he could fill in the Colts' defense.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 299 pounds

Arm Length: 34 1/4 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.88 seconds / Bench Press: 20 reps / Vertical Jump: 34 inches / Broad Jump: 115 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.77 seconds / Three-Cone: 7.33 seconds

Relentless Pursuit

Outside of his athleticism, the first thing that pops on Johnson's film is the amount of effort he gives on every snap. He works his butt off on every play, and he does not stop moving his feet until the play is dead. This, of course, is a coach's dream attribute to have in a developmental player.

This play below is a good example. He initially gets a free rush up the field on this play-action pass by Oklahoma State. As he works his way to the quarterback, he is cracked by the tight end from the sniffer position.

This hardly slows Johnson down, as he is able to get his hand in the throwing lane to force the quarterback to escape the pocket. He then tracks down the rushing QB for a minimal gain on the play.

The Pass Rush Upside is There

Despite being more of a nose tackle in college, Johnson has the potential to be a good pass rusher in the NFL. Whenever he was put into positions where he got a one on one match-up (or was allowed to attack downhill), he showcased some excellent ability.

His best trait as a pass rusher is his deadly power in his hands. He is a violent player that boasts an impressive swim/rip move when it hits. When you combine that move with his freaky athleticism at his size, the Colts may have something to develop here.

The rip move is on display in this clip below. He ferociously moves by the right guard on the play before making his way to the quarterback. He isn't quick enough to get his hands on the passer, but this was an eye-opening clip for the big fella.

Perfect Fit in the Colts' New Front

The Colts' are transitioning from Matt Eberflus' spill style run defense to a more gap-shooting, aggressive run defense. Defensive Line Coach Nate Ollie has said that he wants his defensive line to be in attack mode at all times.

This should bode well for a player like Johnson, whom was at his best in college when he was allowed to get up the field and attack. His explosion at his size is unreal and he has the potential to be a disruptive force on the interior.

Missouri State calls a run blitz in this clip that sees Johnson slanting back inside. He ends up becoming free on the stunt, and he quickly closes ground on the running back to get the tackle for a loss.

The Bottom Line

Eric Johnson is a developmental defensive lineman that should be able to fill in perfectly as the Colts' sub one-tech in year one. As long as he can get his weight up to around 305-310 or so, he should be able to spell Grover Stewart in his rookie season.

Johnson has some work to do to refine his overall game, but the athletic traits and the tenacity are both there. He is a relentless player that showcases his potential on each and every play.

Will he have a major role in year one? I highly doubt it, but he should be able to make this team and see the field a little bit. The sky is the limit for this talented defensive tackle, he just needs to keep adding to his already impressive skill set going forward.

