Film Room: Kenny Moore II is the Difference Maker for the Colts' Defense

With the Colts' defense playing at a high level of late, it is time to properly highlight the key to this well-oiled machine.

The Indianapolis Colts have been red hot of late, winning seven of their past nine games. After a putrid 1-4 start to the season, the team now sits as the number five seed in the AFC playoff race.

While DeForest Buckner and Darius Leonard, rightfully, receive most of the praise for this defenses' success, the biggest key to this unit is slot cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Moore II has been the best slot cornerback in the NFL for years now, and he is finally starting to get his proper recognition league-wide. With Pro Bowl rosters being announced on Wednesday night, this year seems like his best chance to finally be rewarded for his high-level of play.

So, with all the talk about him being a top slot corner the past few years, I decided to break down why Moore II is a top tier player, and why he is so vital to this defense.

Communication

One of the more underrated aspects of Moore II's game is how he directs traffic for the defense. This role is typically held by a safety or by a linebacker, but the young defensive backs in this secondary all look to Moore II to know where to go prior to the snap.

"As soon as we break the huddle, I don't care what the play is, I know I have to talk to Kenny (Moore II) just to really make sure it is that type of play." said cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. "Kenny is hands down the top communicator that I look forward to talking to on the field."

It is pretty easy to see on film too. The best example I could pull is this motion-play against the Buffalo Bills. Moore II comes with his man in motion and yells to Rock Ya-Sin to take the first man out (in the flats).

Ya-Sin quickly adjusts, as the two corners switch off as the ball is snapped, and the quarterback is forced to check the ball down.

IQ/Knowledge of the Game

Moore II is the best slot corner in the league when it comes to film study and overall awareness on the field. He is never out of position in his zone drops, and he is even willing to take calculated risks based off of what he sees on film.

The best example of this came against the Tennessee Titans in week eight. The Colts appear to be in either man coverage or zone-match on this play. Moore II is covering star receiver A.J Brown on a deep crossing route from the slot.

As Moore II begins to work upfield with Brown, he notices the outside receiver breaking inside for a dig route. Moore II must have seen something on film, because he quickly disengages from Brown, and spins into the passing lane for the interception.

This is one of the most absurd and risky plays I have ever seen from a defensive back, and Moore II makes it look way too easy.

Run Defense

To play in the slot in the NFL, a cornerback has to be able to defend the run and match physicality up front. Despite being just 5'8" 180 pounds, Moore II is one of the better and more tenacious run defending cornerbacks in the league.

He can do whatever is asked of him in this regard. In the first clip, he is playing in the box against the Miami Dolphins' 12-personnel look. He quickly sheds the block of the tight end, and works around into the backfield for the tackle for a loss.

In the second clip, he is lined up in his normal position at corner. He isn't fooled on the end-around, and he sheds the block of the fullback in space to make the huge tackle on Brandon Aiyuk. Despite being a smaller corner, Moore II always matches the physicality of the person in front of him.

Coverage Ability

All of those things listed above are great, but what good is a corner that can't cover? Luckily, Moore II is pretty outstanding at that too. Despite being the most targeted cornerback in coverage, he has allowed a passer rating of just 78.6 when targeted on the year.

The interesting point about his coverage is that it isn't always perfect. He will false step or lunge at times in man that leads to him being beat. He is, however, always making receivers work for their yards.

This clip against the Jacksonville Jaguars starts off poor, as Moore II lunges a bit in press as his man beats him to the outside. He quickly pivots and essentially runs the route for the wideout after he recovers though.

This is just one of many outstanding pass brekaups in Moore II's incredible career.

Athleticism

Take all of those traits above and put them into a corner, and you have a really solid player. Add in ELITE athleticism, and you have a star player.

The Colts have a roster littered with elite athletes, but some of the plays that Moore II makes are mind-boggling. The first clip in this video showcases his insane closing speed, as he comes out of his zone drop for the interception along the sideline.

The second clip showcases his vertical in his career-best play. His one handed interception against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 was one of the best plays I have ever seen from a defensive back, and it keeps getting better every time I watch it.

Final Thoughts

Kenny Moore II is the best nickel cornerback in the NFL. He brings everything that is needed to the position and does it all at a very high level.

I don't care if he ever gets the proper recognition for his play, but I want to put it out there to Colts' fans. We are watching an outstanding young player making plays on a weekly basis (we have for four years now!).

Moore II is a key piece on this Colts' defense, and he is one of the better overall players on the team. Enjoy just how great he is while he is here, Colts fans.

