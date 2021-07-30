Film Room: What Does the Colts' Newest Defensive End Bring to the Team?

The Indianapolis Colts have made a free agent signing late in the offseason, as they inked veteran defensive end Damontre Moore to a one year deal. This move comes in correspondence to the team placing defensive tackle Robert Windsor on injured reserve earlier this week.

Moore is an interesting player to bring in this late, and this signing reminds me a lot of the Taylor Stallworth addition from a year ago. In today's brief film room, I dive into the what Moore could possibly bring to the Colts' defensive line.

Background

Moore had a quality start to his NFL career after being selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In his first three seasons with the Giants, Moore tallied nine sacks and 24 quarterback hits as a sub-rusher.

Moore's career began to spiral halfway through the 2015 season however, as he was released by the Giants for violating team rules after an altercation with a teammate. He bounced around the league after his release and couldn't find his footing on a team until 2019.

When 2019 rolled around, Moore was signed by the newly established AAF league. Moore was able to turn around the perception of his career, as he dominated the newfound league. He recorded seven sacks in his one season with the AAF.

Moore then settled in as a reserve player the last two years in the NFL. He was suspended last season, as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs. He did have his best NFL season in years though, as he totaled one sack and six quarterback hits in nine games played.

Film Room

Moore isn't a superstar by any means on film, or else he wouldn't be available this late in the offseason, but I am intrigued by his flashes. Seattle mostly used him as a sub-pass rusher last season, and he was good in that role prior to his suspension.

He doesn't offer much in run defense, but he does have an impressive array of moves as a pass rusher. One of those moves is the cross-chop, which is shown below. He has a nice blend of length and power that allows him to hit on some of these moves.

He also brings the ability to rush on the inside on obvious pass rushing downs. The Colts love to utilize bigger defensive ends in this role (Tyquan Lewis, Denico Autry) so this extra ability does bode well for Moore's chances in camp.

He is a high energy pass rusher who uses his quickness and length well on the interior. On this play, he gets instant penetration from the one-technique position and is able to get his hands on the quarterback. He smartly goes for the ball, and comes up with his first NFL sack since 2015 on this rep.

With his length, Moore is able to convert speed to power with ease on the inside and overpower players who are much bigger than him. He plays with great leverage and that allows him to disrupt the pocket even without hitting the quarterback.

This play is a great example, as he is able to get under the guard with a good jump of the snap. He drives the guard into the hip pocket of the quarterback and forces the hurried throw.

Moore is just a high energy player with nice versatility and length. He isn't an intriguing young player (which may hurt him come cut downs) but he offers a better floor than most of the players fighting for a backup defensive end spot.

On this play, he is relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback and nearly brings him down for the sack on the play.

I also jumped back to 2014 a bit for this film to look at Moore's career best year (when he had six sacks with the Giants).

Moore looked a lot like Tyquan Lewis with his play back in 2014. He looked explosive and the flashes back then were something to get excited about. He may be a different player now, but this clips show what he once was capable of doing as a pass rusher.

Final Thoughts

Damontre Moore is an interesting veteran player that the Colts brought in to compete for depth at defensive end. With Dayo Odeyingbo likely out for the first couple weeks (or months) of the year, the battle for the backup defensive end spot behind Tyquan Lewis will come down to Isaac Rochell, Kameron Cline, and Moore.

Moore, to me, offers the best floor among that trio and is the best pass rusher of the three at the moment. If he can put together a strong camp and preseason, I can absolutely see the veteran defensive end stealing a spot on the opening day roster.

