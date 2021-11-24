Film Room: Nyheim Hines in the Slot Adds a New Dynamic to Colts' Offense

The Colts have found a way to utilize more two running back sets as of late. How are they getting both of their backs more involved in the offense?

The Indianapolis Colts had a bit of a (good) dilemma a few weeks ago. Jonathan Taylor, the NFL's current leading rusher, was beginning to pick up steam in both the run and pass game. With the need to play Taylor as much as possible, that left running back Nyheim Hines in a bit of no man's land.

Hines was recently extended this offseason, as the Colts gave the veteran running back a solid three-year, 18.6 million dollar deal. With his contract, along with the extra dynamic he brings to the offense, the Colts simply couldn't phase him out of the gameplan (even with how well Taylor was/is playing).

So, what was the solution?

More formations and designs that featured both running backs on the field at the same time. This new dimension in the offense has led to the duo combining for 698 total yards in the past three games.

In today's film room, I dive into the new wrinkle and discuss why it has been so effective.

The Initial Decoy

The new wrinkle began with Hines being a decoy for Taylor. What the Colts would do is line Hines up in the slot and motion him across the formation pre-snap. This motion would involve the Colts faking a jet sweep to the speedy back, which would throw off the keys and reads of the defenders.

Here is an example of how this play design would find success against opposing defenses:

This is how the basic design began for the Colts. They have been mixing in Hines on designed runs for Taylor and creating extra space on the interior. This is only a slight addition to the offense, but it does substitute more speed and an additional threat that defenses have to wary of.

The result has been quite a few big, next-level runs for Taylor on these designs.

Variations Built off of This

Jet Sweep

The simplest variation to build off of this design is to hand the ball off to Hines on the jet sweep. Even if this play doesn't hit big, it is essential to give the ball to Hines occasionally to keep it as a threat to the opposing defense.

The best example of using the jet sweep out of this look was when the Colts ran it to start the second half against the New York Jets. The Colts were constantly using Hines in motion throughout the first half, without actually giving him the ball.

By the time the second half rolled around, the Colts were able to give the ball to Hines on the sweep, and he was able to turn the corner for a huge gain.

Quick Screens

Another fairly simply variation is to utilize both running backs in the quick RPO/screen game. Hines and Taylor are the two most electric players on this offense, so getting them involved underneath is always a smart call.

This play against the Jets sees Hines out in a bunch formation with Taylor in the backfield. It is a quick RPO call, with Hines setting up for a bubble screen to the outside. Carson Wentz reads the leverage of the defenders well, and dumps the ball off to Hines for a good gain.

This Beautiful Pass Design

After the simple variations started to find success, Frank Reich began getting a little fancy with it. This play design below may be his most creative shot-play to date.

The Colts are showing the same look as the play above, with Hines in a bunch set and Taylor in the backfield. The Colts motion Hines across the formation and fake the jet sweep. Left guard Quenton Nelson pulls with Hines, further selling that motion and muddying the linebackers' reads.

While this is happening, Taylor is able to slip out of the backfield (undetected) to the backside. Wentz is hits him on the throwback pass, and he glides into the endzone for the score. I am simply in love with this play design and the potential of it in this offense.

This Beautiful Run Design

It isn't just the passing game that Reich has gotten crazy with. This run design to Hines is straight out of a 1990's Nebraska playbook, and it completely fooled the Bills' defense.

The Colts, yet again, start in a similar look with Hines in a bunch formation. At the snap, Taylor starts to his left, which leads to the linebackers biting that way. The call, however, is an inside counter to Hines (on a nifty little hand-off from Wentz).

Hines takes the hand-off and is able to turn up the 'B' gap for a huge gain of 19 yards. This is simply an elite run call to free up one of the most explosive players on the team for a big gain.

Final Thoughts

As someone who has always been extremely high on the ability of Nyheim Hines, I am very happy that he isn't being phased out of the offense. His touches are obviously down, but he may be having a bigger impact this year than ever before.

He is opening up so much more space for the offense with the added threat of speed on the field with Jonathan Taylor. The two are effectively feeding off of each other and opposing defenses are seeing a lot of confusing window dressing on each play.

Hopefully, we are able to see more of this down the stretch for the team. The offense is clicking right now (especially on the ground) and I see this continuing behind the play of these two excellent running backs.

