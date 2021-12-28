Film Room: Chris Reed Proves Value Yet Again Against Cardinals

Chris Reed once again had to fill in at left guard with All-Pro Quenton Nelson out due to Covid-19. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, he had another outstanding game.

Indianapolis Colts' General Manager Chris Ballard potentially made his best free agent signing of the year on April 1st, 2021. He signed veteran offensive guard Chris Reed to a one year, 1.1 million dollar deal to be a depth/backup interior offensive lineman for the team.

Reed came into this season with quite a bit of experience under his belt, as he had started 24 of his 55 career games in the league. That experience proved to be valuable, as he has filled in as a starter for the Colts six times this year.

With Quenton Nelson dealing with injuries early in the year, Reed was able to keep the offensive line afloat with his strong play. He even rotated with right guard Mark Glowinski once Nelson returned because he was performing at such a high level.

With Nelson on the Covid-19 list against the Arizona Cardinals, Reed once again filled in at left guard. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, he stepped up once again. In today's film room, I dive into just how dominant the veteran swing lineman was in this one.

Finishing Ability

The Colts' offensive line is built around big, athletic players that like to put defenders into the ground. We have all seen Nelson's pancakes land on SportsCenter, but Reed has had some pretty remarkable ones this year as well.

It's always pretty interesting to analyze how Reed gets these pancakes. He doesn't have overwhelming strength, and his arm length prevents him from getting on top of defenders quickly.

Where he does win is with his pad level and constant leg drive. He stays low as he fires out of his stance, and he keeps his legs driving throughout the entire play. When he is able to line up a defender just right, he more often than not finishes them.

He simply outworks defenders in the trenches. If he catches a defender stopping their feet for a second, he puts them in the ground. This has always been one of the more enjoyable things to watch whenever he touches the field.

Snatch and Trap King

I have highlighted it quite a few times this year, but I love talking about this move. As I mentioned above, Reed has really short arms for an NFL offensive lineman, so he has to try to work around this deficiency the best he can.

One way that he does this in pass protection is by using the snatch and trap technique. When a defensive tackle starts to bull rush him, he allows the tackle to gain a little ground up the field. Once the tackle puts too much weight forward, Reed clubs down on their extended arms.

This causes the defensive tackle to fall forward and out of the play. Reed does that, yet again, in this clip below.

Overall Ability in Pass Protection

The scouting report from Carolina Panthers' fans and analysts on Reed was that he is an outstanding run blocker, but below average in the pass blocking department. While he has certainly had some low moments, he has been strong for the most part as a pass blocker.

Something that has certainly helped him in 2021 is that the Colts deploy a more aggressive style of pass blocking. For a player like Reed, who is a great athlete, this allows him to quickly jump opposing defenders and get on them in a hurry.

This clip below is a good example. He jumps the defensive tackle and locks him up early in the rep to get the win.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

We also got a nasty finish, with torque, on linebacker Isaiah Simmons in pass protection. Reed slides down in protection and picks up the speedy linebacker on the blitz. He engages with Simmons, then quickly finishes him with a powerful push.

Athleticism

Reed fits the mold of a Colts' offensive lineman. He may not be as big or powerful as Nelson or Ryan Kelly, but he can absolutely move in the run game. This reach block on Simmons is a great example.

He has to climb to the second level against one of the faster linebackers in the league on the play. He closes the space quickly, and he knocks Simmons out of the play on the inside run.

Final Thoughts

Chris Ballard struck gold late in the offseason and it may have helped saved the Colts' season. Who knows where this offensive line would have been in the games without Quenton Nelson if Reed wasn't signed in free agency?

Chris Reed has been an outstanding addition to this team and has performed his role at a high level. In a year where the Colts have had to deal with many injuries, and Covid-19 list placements, Reed has been an outstanding player to have in these emergencies.

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.