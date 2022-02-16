Notable Free Agents That Have a Connection to Gus Bradley

With Free Agency being the next major event of this offseason, let's look at a few notable players that have a history with Colts' DC Gus Bradley.

Gus Bradley is a long-time coach in the NFL that has held either a defensive coordinator or head coach job since 2009. With that much experience under his belt, he has built quite a pool of players that he either has a connection with or that have a familiarity with his scheme.

In today's article, I take a look at some of the notable 2022 free agents that have played under Bradley in the past and could be good fits with the Colts.

**All contract values are courtesy of my friend Brad Spielberger over at Pro Football Focus**

Notable Connections

Casey Hayward, CB (Las Vegas Raiders)

The most obvious free agent fit to pencil in for the Colts is veteran Casey Hayward. After spending most of last offseason waiting for an offer, he returned to the coaching staff that he had a ton of success with in the past. Including this past season, Hayward has spent the last five years of his career playing for Bradley.

His best years are certainly behind him at 32 years old, but Hayward can still be a productive member of a secondary. He would be the perfect veteran to fit in with the Colts young outside duo of Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers. His knowledge of the scheme alone should make this an easy signing for the Colts.

Projected Contract: One year, 6.5 million

Melvin Ingram III, DE (Kansas City Chiefs)

The Colts have a major need for a veteran situational pass rusher and Melvin Ingram III could be the perfect fit. He spent the best years of his career under Bradley with the Chargers, where he totaled 24.5 sacks and three Pro Bowls in Bradley's tenure.

With the Colts switching to a new defensive scheme, adding a veteran like Ingram III to be a rotational LEO would do wonders for a defense that failed to generate pressure in 2021. There should be a decent market for him, but the Colts could lure him with the Bradley connection.

Projected Contract: One year, 8 million

Quinton Jefferson, DE (Las Vegas Raiders)

While Quinton Jefferson only played for Bradley for one season, he has spent a majority of his career in a similar scheme. He spent his first four years in the NFL in Seattle playing under Pete Carroll's defense. Under Bradley in 2021, Jefferson hit career highs in sacks and QB hits.

Jefferson would be the perfect player to add to this defense. He is a powerful player with versatility to play in multiple roles across the defensive line. For a team that struggled with depth and consistency up front in 2021, Jefferson would be an excellent role player to add.

Projected Contract: Two years, 12 million

Uchenna Nwosu, DE/LB (Los Angeles Chargers)

Uchenna Nwosu was drafted by the Chargers and spent three seasons under Bradley from 2018-2020. While he did have his best season as a linebacker away from Bradley's scheme, he would still be a great fit as a SAM backer in this new defense.

Nwosu is a good coverage backer that can come down in Under looks and rush off of the edge. This versatile chess piece could fill multiple roles in the new brand of defense that Bradley is bringing to Indy.

Projected Contract: Three years, 26.25 million

Desmond King II, CB (Houston Texans)

One of the biggest falls from grace in the NFL in recent years has been Desmond King II. He had a ton of success under Bradley during his first three seasons in the league, earning All Pro honors in 2018. Since then, it has been a bit of a disaster for the young corner.

He was released by the Chargers in 2020, when his playing time began to dwindle, and he has bounced around a little since. While it is unknown what his relationship is with Bradley at the moment, he could return to familiar roots in order to try and refresh his once flourishing career.

Projected Contract: One year, 2.5 million

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Other Players with Scheme Connections

The players in this section are ones that haven't played directly for Bradley in their careers, but have played for a former assistant of his (Robert Salah, Dan Quinn, Ken Norton Jr) or for his mentor (Pete Carroll) for multiple years of their career.

D.J Reed Jr, CB (Seattle Seahawks)

Projected Contract: Three years, 24 million

Quandre Diggs, SAF (Seattle Seahawks)

Projected Contract: Three years, 30 million

Foyesade Oluokun, LB (Atlanta Falcons)

Projected Contract: Four years, 40 million

D.J Jones, DT (San Francisco 49ers)

Projected Contract: Three years, 26.25 million

Robert Alford, CB (Arizona Cardinals)

Projected Contract: One year, 5 million

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.