Fringe-Roster Players that Improved Their Chances in the Preseason Opener

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the 2022 preseason opener. While this is just the preseason, there are some notable storylines and players to discuss in the aftermath of this game.

Preseason football is a hard to properly gauge, but it is a great measuring stick for players that are fighting to make the roster. Those final 10 spots on a 53-man roster are always up for grabs, which makes these games vital for the players that are vying for those jobs.

So, which players improved their chances on Saturday? Today, I dive into 5 players that stood out against the Buffalo Bills.

1.) Will Fries, IOL

Fries was a standout player to me in the first preseason game. The second-year interior offensive lineman looked comfortable and strong in limited action, and he really held his own in the pass game. Pro Football Focus noted that he allowed zero pressures in his 11 pass blocking snaps on the night.

While Fries is likely going to make this roster, it is great to see a player like him put together a strong performance. He will be relied on to be this team's swing interior offensive lineman in 2022, so a strong preseason was something to be expected from the second-year pro.

So far, Fries has done a great job at solidifying his spot on the 53-man roster.

2.) Sam Ehlinger, QB

While Ehlinger still has a long way to go to make the roster this season, it was nice to see the former sixth round pick put together an outstanding game against the Bills. He looked comfortable and accurate on the night, completing 10 of 11 passes for 88 yards and two scores. He also added some production on the ground, rushing the ball twice for 24 yards.

Sam Ehlinger may never be a starter in the NFL, but he does have all of the qualities that could make up a great backup quarterback. If he continues to show improvement, like he did this past Saturday, he could manage to still sneak on the roster as the team's third string quarterback.

Even if he still misses out come roster cutdown day, Ehlinger should be able to find a job somewhere if he continues this level of play.

3.) Kameron Cline, DE

Despite not being a name that many Colts' fans would recognize, third-year defensive end Kameron Cline had a great game against the Bills. The former UDFA is in his third season with the team, spending each of the past two years on the practice squad.

Kicking out wide to defensive end, Cline was able to tally a hurry, a sack, and a forced fumble in 15 pass rushing snaps. For a player of his size, 6'4" 255 pounds, he looked loose and quick off of the edge in this outing.

Cline still has a long way to go to beat out some of the veterans in front of him, but it does look like the young pass rusher has improved quite a bit over the years. Hopefully he can keep stacking good days and make some noise before roster cutdowns.

4.) Ben Banogu, DE

As expected, defensive end Ben Banogu was a star in this preseason game. The fourth-year edge rusher was quite productive on the night, totaling a QB hit, a sack, and a few other quality rushes in his 25 pass rushing snaps. He also had a strong game in run defense, finishing with three stops in the trenches.

Banogu is a player that has been talked about a lot this season, as 2022 is likely his last chance to make an impact with the Colts. Still, it was promising to see him get a lot of run in this preseason game, and to see him looking like an impact player on the field.

Will this translate over to the regular season? Who knows, but it is always fun to watch him in the offseason/preseason games.

5.) Sterling Weatherford, LB

The final player to highlight in this one is undrafted linebacker Sterling Weatherford. Weatherford came into camp with high expectations, at least from some, and he had been quiet up until this point. He finally began to make an impact in this first preseason game, however.

Weatherford saw the field for 23 snaps on Saturday. He finished the game with four tackles, one run stop, and an interception. He looked comfortable and smooth in coverage, grading out as one of the Colts' best cover players on the night (according to Pro Football Focus).

He was also consistently one of the first players down the field on punt and kick-off coverage. For a player that has had a fairly quiet camp, this game goes a long way for his chances to make the team.

