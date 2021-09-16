Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode One

A new series for the site/YouTube channel where I am joined by my friend Jonathan Hagler to discuss the Colts' coverage successes and mistakes of the past week.

Colts Fans! We have a new series coming to you on the Horseshoe Huddle YouTube channel called Into the DB Film Room. Each week, I will be joined by my good friend Jonathan Hagler to dive into how the Colts' defensive backs performed in the week prior.

When it came to choosing a co-host for this show, Hag was absolutely the best choice. He played college football at Jacksonville State, playing some safety/dime linebacker in their 4-2-5 defensive scheme. He even had a brief stint in the NFL, participating in rookie mini-camp with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2018.

Now, Hag works as a high school defensive backs coach, a trainer for college athletes, and writes about the game for The Crocker Report.

For the first episode of the year, Hag and I dove into the Colts' week one match-up with the Seattle Seahawks. While there weren't too many positive takeaways from the secondary in this game, we did manage to to find a couple good signs from the shorthanded group.

Clink the link below to see our film analysis of both of the touchdowns that Khari Willis allowed, why we love Kenny Moore II, and a positive rep by Rock Ya-Sin against D.K Metcalf.

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.