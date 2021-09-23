Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Two

September 23, 2021
Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode One

The second episode in a series where I am joined by my friend Jonathan Hagler to discuss the Colts' coverage successes and mistakes of the past week.
Author:
Publish date:

Colts Fans! We are back with another episode of the show Into the DB Film Room! Each week, I will be joined by Jonathan Hagler to dive into how the Colts' defensive backs performed in the week prior.

While there wasn't too much good to talk about in this game, yet again, we did find a way to justify some of the mistakes in the secondary. In this episode we cover:

  • How to combat an elite route runner like Robert Woods.
  • Why Isaiah Rodgers needs to trust his speed and athleticism more in his defensive snaps.
  • Rock Ya-Sin's mostly strong play, and we award him with this week's Run Stop of the Week.
  • Why alignment and spacing can lead to some ugly coverage breakdowns.
  • How a slight misstep or wrong read can be the difference between a pass breakup and a touchdown.

Clink the link below to see our film analysis of each of these points plus much much more. Also, while you are there, remember to hit the subscribe button on the YouTube channel to keep up to date with this series going forward!

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Jon on Twitter @JonHaglerCR.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

