Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Breaks Down His Rookie Film

Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers breaks down his rookie season film

Isaiah Rodgers joins me to break down his cornerback technique and his best moments from his rookie season.
Author:
Publish date:

Colts fans! I have a special treat for you all today. I had the pleasure of sitting down for a film session interview with second year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Rodgers was the Colts' sixth round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was primarily a special teams player in his first year of action, as he returned 24 kicks for 692 yards and a score in his rookie season. He also played sparingly on defense, where he recorded 7 tackles and a pass deflection in 56 snaps.

In this film session interview, Rodgers and I talk about his strong rookie season and talk about a lot of the good things he put out on film. We also discuss some of the relationships he formed in the locker room and how they helped him along in his first year.

