Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Stars in Colts' Win Over Las Vegas: Film Room

The Indianapolis Colts underwent a major change this offseason, switching from Matt Eberflus' heavy two-high defense to Gus Bradley and his single-high scheme. The scheme change has helped players such as Grover Stewart, Bobby Okereke, and Zaire Franklin take the next step in their games.

Another player that has seemingly adapted well to this scheme change is cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. He had a strong 2021 season under Eberflus, as he finished the year with 3 pass breakups and 3 interceptions in 366 coverage snaps. The interception numbers may be down this year, but his play has significantly improved.

Despite the interception numbers and flashy plays, Rodgers allowed 407 yards in coverage in 2021. In 2022, under Bradley, he has allowed just 56 yards in coverage through eight games played. He has been targeted in coverage just 10 times this season, in 164 snaps, and he logged his first 2 pass breakups of the year on Sunday.

It isn't just people in Indy that are taking notice of his strong play. Pro Football Focus has him graded out as the fourth-highest cover corner in all of football this year. Teams are simply not throwing the ball his way because he is smothering pass-catchers down the field. Today, I dive into the film to show you all just how good this young cornerback is playing.

The Pass Breakups

Rodgers was targeted 3 times on Sunday, allowing just 1 catch for 16 yards and logging 2 pass breakups. The 2 pass breakups were simply outstanding reps by an athletic cornerback that is playing with a ton of confidence.

The first of these two plays came on a third down in the first quarter. The Colts are playing cover three match to the weak side of the formation. This basically means that the strong side of the defense is playing cover three, while the backside matches in man coverage.

Rodgers knows that it is third down and that the Las Vegas Raiders will likely try to attack the sticks with something short. He gets depth into his deep third zone, and then breaks downhill on the slant route with great speed. He undercuts the route and gets a pass deflection on the play.

The second pass breakup was the highlight of the day for Rodgers. Most cornerbacks in this scenario, backside in a 3x1 set with Davante Adams, would play with outside leverage to force Adams back inside to his help. Not Rodgers, though.

Rodgers plays with inside leverage on this route, essentially forcing Adams to either beat him to the outside or test him vertically. Rodgers is trusting his closing speed to be able to erase anything over the top or breaking to the outside on this play.

Adams actually does a great job of selling the vertical route, Rodgers just does an even better job of sticking on his man. He trusts his own speed, and he never turns to run with the elite receiver selling a vertical stem.

Rodgers squats on the comeback and breaks on the ball to get the pass deflection. This is a top cornerback play that very few players can make across the league.

Why He's Not Being Attacked in Coverage

Rodgers is simply not being tested whatsoever in coverage this season. His 15.1 snaps per target in coverage is by far and away the most in the entire NFL (among cornerbacks that have played over 100 snaps). The above clips are some evidence of why he's not being attacked down the field, but Rodgers is simply smothering receivers this season.

This play below ended up being a nice gain for the Raiders, but look at this coverage on the hitch route by Rodgers. He is begging the receiver to run a fade route here because he knows that he can turn and run with anybody. He sits all over this hitch and doesn't give the quarterback an option there at all (if the quarterback had to look that way that is.)

A lot of Rodgers' snaps this year have come in off-man coverage, but he has excelled in his few press snaps as well. Here, he sells that he is retreating into his deep third pre-snap before lining back up in press. He extends his arm to disrupt the route of the receiver, and then calmly sits in the hip pocket of the vertical route down the field.

Rodgers has easy speed, so shutting down vertical routes down the field is light work for him.

Rodgers played a lot of inside leverage in this game, either by design or on his own accord, and it really helped him lock down middle of the field routes on his side. This clip against Adams, on another third down, shows what I am talking about.

Rodgers knows that he has a blitz coming in front of him and he knows that he is aligned with a star receiver Adams on the outside. He is begging the Raiders to test him vertically or on the outside with this technique. Adams, in spite of the coverage, still tries to win inside and Rodgers shuts the door.

Rodgers is a playmaker at heart, so I'm sure that it is killing him that he doesn't have an interception yet this season. It is also apparent on film that he wants a quarterback to make the mistake of testing him on the outside.

This is a simple hitch route by the running back lined up across from him. Rodgers could have easily closed ground and stuck on this route, but instead he plants his feet and baits Derek Carr into making this throw. The ball goes inside, but Rodgers is dying for his first pick of the year.

The Bottom Line

Rodgers is playing some high-level football at the moment. He is not only locking down almost everything on his side of the field, but he is also playing with so much confidence at the moment. He lined up with inside leverage against Adams and basically begged the Raiders to attack him to the outside. They tried anyway and he completely shut the door.

Rodgers may still have a little bit of work to do before he truly ascends, but I feel confident in saying that Rodgers will be a Pro Bowl cornerback one day. He is a natural-born playmaker with outstanding athleticism and all the confidence in the world. He is going to be a star in this league, and the Colts are lucky to have him.

