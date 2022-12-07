Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Looks Washed vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts suffered an embarrassing loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. While the score was 21-19 heading into the fourth quarter, the Colts imploded and allowed the Cowboys to score a franchise-record 33 points on their way to a 54-19 victory.

A major reason for the loss was the play of quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan was 21-of-37 (57%) for 233 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, a lost fumble, and a QB rating of 59.8. It was Ryan’s worst performance as a Colt.

“It was tough there at the end,” Ryan said after the game. “We kept it tight and coming in, knowing we’re playing a good football team, a team that’s been playing well, we gave ourselves a chance there in the fourth quarter, but when you turn the football over like we did in the fourth, it makes it extremely difficult to overcome. Credit to them for capitalizing on the opportunities, but yeah, that game turned quickly.”

“Ryan Review” is back on Horseshoe Huddle, where we will look at the film each week and dissect how Ryan played. In what turned out to be a brutal showing from #2, the film revealed why the Colts should move on from Ryan in 2023.

Ascending Alec and Ashton

One of the only areas where Ryan had success on Sunday night was when he threw the ball up to rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce. Pierce has shown on multiple occasions this season that he can win down the field, and Sunday proved no different.

Two of the best plays from the Colts’ offense came via throws from Ryan to Pierce. The first throw is the longest play of the day by the Colts as Ryan makes a back-shoulder throw to Pierce for a 45-yard gain. On the second throw, Ryan throws the ball up high and allows Pierce to go get it for the touchdown.

The other play that stood out was the touchdown from Ryan to wide receiver Ashton Dulin. The route is a double move intended to get Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs to bite, allowing Dulin to get open in the end zone. The play works perfectly, as Ryan provides a nice shoulder fake while Dulin sells the slant before heading to the back pylon. The result is an easy touchdown.

The play of Pierce and Dulin helped Ryan and the Colts get their two touchdowns on the day. However, as will be shown shortly, not much else went their way.

Feeling the Pressure

It is no secret that Ryan has been under duress for much of the 2022 season. The constant pressure is taking its toll on Ryan and impacting his game, whether he is pressured or not.

Ryan was sensing pressure against the Cowboys when it was not there or way before it got to him. The thought of incoming pressure caused Ryan to panic in the pocket, missing throws and open receivers down the field. The first throw shows Ryan panicking in the pocket, causing the throw to tight end Kylen Granson to be late. The final two throws show Ryan bailing on the play when he has an open receiver down the field.

Ryan is no longer staying calm in the pocket but instead giving up on plays before it is needed and panicking when he still has time to throw. It makes it difficult for an offense to function when a quarterback gets in his head like this. After getting hit and sacked as much as Ryan has this season, it is easy to see why he has regressed in this area.

The Actual Pressure

Continuing to talk about pressure, Ryan was sacked another three times on Sunday night as his season total increased to 35. Some of those 35 have been the fault of Ryan himself, but not against the Cowboys.

As you will see in the clip below, it is hard to blame Ryan for the three sacks. The first two are due to failed blitz pickups by running back Jonathan Taylor. Whether the protection call was not communicated correctly to Taylor or if it was just missed assignments remains to be seen. Center Ryan Kelly is beaten by defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa on the final sack, leading to a Ryan fumble.

While the sacks cannot be blamed on Ryan, the fumble can. 14 fumbles by the veteran quarterback (five lost) in 11 games is a major reason the Colts lead the league in turnovers. It is also a big reason the Colts sit with a 4-8-1 record.

Diminishing Velocity

One of the most damning reasons Ryan is on the last leg of his career is his arm strength. Ryan can no longer put enough velocity on his throws to fit the ball into tight windows. The lack of zip on his passes causes throws to be late, and defenders are taking advantage.

The next clip shows two throws that seem to hang in the air longer than they should. While wide receiver Parris Campbell brings in the first one, tight end Jelani Woods has to wait on the second throw, and it is almost intercepted as the defender jumps the pass.

A lack of velocity led to two of Ryan’s three interceptions on the night. The first ball hangs in the air and is behind Granson, allowing DaRon Bland to break on the ball and get the pick. The second throw also takes a while to get there, and Bland converges for another interception.

Ryan simply cannot put the speed and velocity on his throws that he was once capable of. Defenses are noticing the drop in velocity and taking advantage, and unfortunately for Ryan, it is unlikely this will get better.

Final Analysis

Ryan’s performance against the Cowboys could be the final nail in the coffin on the quarterback’s illustrious career. While the quarterback had some nice throws to Pierce and Dulin, he struggled for much of the game. He is feeling pressure in the pocket when it is not there, and his arm cannot make the throws he was once capable of.

Regarding Ryan’s arm strength issues, some will point to Philip Rivers as also not having a strong arm but still having success with the Colts. The difference between the two quarterbacks is that Rivers had elite anticipation with his throws and got the ball out quickly and accurately to combat the lack of arm strength. While Ryan used to be good in this area, the game looks sped up for him, and he is not throwing with anticipation. The game becoming too fast for Ryan also signals his decline in play.

The Colts have a bye week this week before heading north to play a very good Minnesota Vikings team. At this point, it seems beneficial for the Colts to sit Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. The Colts will have four extra games to evaluate Ehlinger and get a more comprehensive look at the young QB. Whatever decision is made, you can count on this being the last season Ryan is in a Colts’ uniform.

