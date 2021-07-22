Ranking the Colts' Offensive Skill Players Heading Into 2021

As we prepare for yet another Indianapolis Colts' football season, it is just about time to close the books on the 2020 season. Training Camp starts on July 28th, and the focus will completely shift to the upcoming season for the team.

Before we get into camp/preseason content, it is time to make some predictions and rankings for the site. So today, I have prepared my personal rankings of the Colts' top skill position players on offense.

The skill position players include the running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. For this list, I will be ranking four running backs, six wide receivers, and four tight ends (2021 rookies will not be included).

This ranking is completely based off of my own film study along with statistical input inserted. These rankings are based off of what I currently think of each player compared to the rest of the league, not including any projection going forward. The list will be in the following tiers:

Elite/Top Tier Player(s)

Very Good/Nearing Elite

Ascending Player(s)

Above Average

Young Player(s) on the Rise

Role Player(s)/Depth

Unknown at the Moment

Fringe Roster Player(s)

So let's jump into how I would rank the Colts' skill position players going into the season.

Elite/Top Tier Player(s)

None

The hope is that this changes going into 2022, but I don't see any elite skill position players on the Colts' offense at the moment.

This is obviously something that needs to change going forward for the Colts. The team does have quite a few promising, young players who can hopefully reach this potential in the next couple of years.

Very Good/Nearing Elite

1.) Jonathan Taylor, RB

The lone skill position player who is near elite status with the Colts is running back Jonathan Taylor. While this may be a bit optimistic on the young running back, I think his rookie season speaks for itself. Taylor finished the year with 1,247 yards on 4.9 yards per carry in 2020. His 685 yards after contact was good for tenth most in the entire league.

What makes Taylor's rookie season so impressive is that he finished third in the NFL in rushing yards despite missing one game and having three other games with under 10 carries. Taylor got on a roll late in the season and showcased his elite blend of vision, power, and speed down the stretch. The scary part about his game is he may just be scratching the surface of what he can be.

On top of his dominant rushing season, Taylor also caught 38 of his 42 targets on the year for another 305 yards. Taylor is a versatile, explosive player who is easily the best weapon on the Colts' offense.

Ascending Player(s)

None

Another category where I just couldn't fit a player into. I was tempted to put Nyheim Hines here, after his strong season in 2020, but ultimately decided to put him in the one below.

This is another category where you hope the Colts have a few different guys come next offseason.

Above Average Player(s)

2.) Nyheim Hines, RB

Coming in at number two on this list is yet another running back with Nyheim Hines. Hines has always been a dependable player in his time with the Colts, but he took it another step forward last year. He finished the year with a career high 455 yards rushing (and 4.8 yards per carry) while also leading the team in receptions with 65.

Hines is one of the better change-of-pace backs in the entire league. His growth as a rusher last season was the most notable improvement in his game. He was patient in the run game and finally looked like a guy who could be a full time running back if needed. Hines has taken huge strides in his young career and the arrow is still pointing up going into his fourth year.

3.) T.Y Hilton, WR

While he may not be the dynamic threat that he once was, T.Y Hilton is still a dangerous weapon in the Colts' offense. After nearly losing him in free agency, the Colts made a late bid to keep their longtime receiver. Hilton had a very solid year in 2020, catching 58 passes for 794 yards and five touchdowns.

Hilton is not the same vertical threat that he was with Andrew Luck under center, but he has grown in other areas of his game. Over half of Hilton's yards last year came in the intermediate game, 10-19 yards down the field, according to Pro Football Focus. He excels as a route runner who has the quick twitch and footwork to beat anybody in man coverage. He is also an excellent receiver at beating zone coverage and finding space in the defense.

He may not be the same T.Y Hilton we all know and love but he is still a valuable player to have in this offense going into next season.

4.) Marlon Mack, RB

Clearly the strength of the Colts' offense is the running back position. I nearly placed Mack in the unknown category, due to his achilles injury, but opted against it. Mack missed nearly all of 2020 but he was outstanding in 2019, rushing for 1,091 yards on 4.4 yards per carry.

It's tough to gauge what we will get with Mack going forward but if he can even be near what he was in 2019, the Colts have a legit playmaker. He has excellent vision and a nasty jump cut that led to so many big plays the last time he played.

5.) Jack Doyle, TE

The epitome of consistency, Doyle has been a mainstay on the Colts' roster since the Chuck Pagano years. While last year wasn't his best, he still managed 43 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns.

The reason why Doyle comes in this high is due to how valuable he is to the offense. He is a reliable receiver who can win in the short and intermediate game while also being a top tier blocker. His ability to have an impact in both the run and pass game gives the Colts so much more diversity when he is on the field.

Don't be surprised if Doyle leads the Colts' skill position players in receptions with Carson Wentz in 2021.

Young Player(s) on the Rise

6.) Michael Pittman Jr, WR

Pittman Jr had a really impressive rookie year, especially on a team that traditionally brings rookie receivers along slowly. He quickly found his niche in the offense and performed at a high level when called upon. He finished the year with 45 receptions for 593 yards and one touchdown in 14 games played.

Pittman Jr wasn't quite the receiver he was billed as coming out of college, as the Colts used him primarily as a short yardage/run-after-catch receiver. This role suited Pittman Jr well, as over half of his yards came after the catch. Going forward, he has to develop his overall route tree to become a true number one option for the team.

The development arrow is certainly pointing up for Pittman Jr and his potential in this offense is very high.

7.) Mo Alie-Cox, TE

While it is a bit of a stretch to call the 27 year old Alie-Cox a "young" player, he has only spent the last four years of his life playing football. So he may be a tad older, but he is still young in football years. Last year was a breakout year for the tight end, as he finished with 35 receptions for 426 yards and two touchdowns.

While his play as a pass catcher did wane as the season progressed, Alie-Cox still has legit potential. The 6'5" 270 pound tight end is an excellent blocker, and he has powerful hands in the pass game. When he gets the ball in the open field, he is a battering ram running downhill. If he can stay healthy and involved in the pass game, there is no reason why he can't be the immediate replacement for Doyle when he inevitably retires.

Role Player(s)/Depth

8.) Zach Pascal, WR

The most reliable and consistent player on the team, Pascal is the true master of none as a receiver. He does every little thing right, from blocking to special teams. He also has the rare ability to play every wide receiver position, and has mostly lined up in the slot over the past two seasons. It's safe to assume that Pascal will have another steady season in 2021 despite another quarterback change.

9.) Jordan Wilkins, RB

Wilkins has been a more than solid backup running back in Indy and has performed admirably in limited opportunities. Wilkins has elite vision, and this has allowed him to be the perfect running back to go to when all else fails. He is also a key special teams player who brings value to the third phase of the game. He faces another offseason where he is on the roster bubble, but I've come to never doubt his ability to stay on the team.

10.) Ashton Dulin, WR

One player who is constantly undervalued by the fanbase is wide receiver Ashton Dulin. While he hasn't received the opportunities on offense, the former UDFA has been able to carve out a nice role for himself on special teams. This has been a major reason why he has been able to stick on this roster the last two years. Dulin has excellent traits too, so he is still worth some development for the Colts.

Unknown at the Moment

11.) Parris Campbell, WR

It's so hard to place Campbell down this low but honestly, where else does he fit? In two years with the Colts, Campbell has played in only nine of 33 possible games. The potential is outstanding but he simply hasn't shown the ability to stay healthy in the NFL. I'm still optimistic about him but this is a truly make-or-break year for the young wide receiver.

12.) Dezmon Patmon, WR

There isn't much known at the moment about second year wideout Dezmon Patmon. He spent most of last year on the inactive list, essentially as a redshirt. The Colts obviously like something about him, though, or else they wouldn't have kept him throughout the whole season. Hopefully he can get on the field a bit more in year two.

Fringe Roster Player(s)

13.) DeMichael Harris, WR

One of the more pleasant surprises of the 2020 season was UDFA DeMichael Harris stepping up when called upon. The smaller receiver performed well as a gadget player, and was productive both on the ground and as a pass catcher. He is in a tough battle for a roster spot this offseason but I am super intrigued by his ability.

14.) Noah Togiai, TE

The final spot on this list goes to second year tight end Noah Togiai. Togiai was claimed off of waivers prior to the season and he was able to stick on the roster throughout the season. He isn't much of a blocker but he does offer a bit of upside as a pass catcher. The preseason will be big for him if he has any chance of winning a spot on the roster.

