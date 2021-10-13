Film Room: 7 Observations From Colts-Ravens

Diving into my seven key film observations of the Colts' loss to the Ravens. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts have returned to their losing ways, falling 31-25 to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Monday Night. This loss is especially heartbreaking, as the Colts held a 16 point lead with a minute left in the 3rd quarter.

With the All-22 film out from this past game, I decided to dive into my key observations/takeaways from the game.

1.) Pass Rush Disappears (Again)

The biggest takeaway from another back-breaking loss is the lack of a consistent pass rush from the Colts. This has been an ongoing trend throughout the Chris Ballard-Frank Reich era, but it seems like an even more drastic concern in 2021.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Colts don't have a single pass rusher that ranks in the top 50 in the NFL in pass rush win percentage (that includes All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner). With the Colts blitzing at a meager 13% this year, the front four has to find a way to get home.

When the Ravens mounted their ferocious comeback in the fourth quarter, the main reason why they were able to move the ball so easily was due to the Colts' pass rush. Lamar Jackson had all day in the pocket, and he was able to take as long as he needed to find open targets down the field.

For a team that has invested so many picks into the defensive line under Ballard, the Colts have failed to get any production from the unit. They are excellent at stopping the run, but they fall short too often in stopping the pass (in a league that is pass dominant).

Something has to change going forward. If this continues, the Colts' very slim chances at making the playoffs will quickly evaporate to nothing.

2.) Chris Reed Continues Stellar Play

The offensive line for the Colts simply dominated on Monday night. The Colts' offense put up over 500 total yards and a big reason for that was the play of the offensive line.

One of the more notable story lines of this young season has been the health of Quenton Nelson. When he was placed on IR back in week four, it was up to veteran Chris Reed to step up in his absence.

What we have seen from Reed is improvement each week, and last night may have been the best game of his career. He was dominant in the run game, didn't give up any pressures in the pass game, and made his presence felt with a few notable pancakes.

Every week that Reed starts and plays like this, he makes GM Chris Ballard look that much smarter. I mentioned it a lot this offseason, but this may have been one of the best signings of Ballard's career. Reed is playing great football right now, and he has made the loss of an All-Pro feel meaningless.

3.) Pittman Jr Continues Rise To Stardom

One of the most positive aspects of this disastrous season has been the emergence of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. After a solid rookie season in 2020, he has emerged as a reliable number one receiver for the Colts in his sophomore campaign.

Monday night was another great night for the young receiver as he hauled in six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Pittman Jr also had the highlight of the game when he went up and high-pointed a jump ball early in the third quarter for a huge touchdown.

The ascension of Pittman Jr has been an excellent development for the Colts thus far. There seems to be a concerted effort to get him the ball and he is making the most of his many opportunities.

At the moment, he is currently on pace for a 1,200 yard receiving season. As long as he is able to stay healthy, he has a real shot at being the Colts' first 1,000 yard receiver since 2018.

4.) Matt Pryor was Adequate in First Start (Which is Great)

For the first time this season, Julie'n Davenport did not receive an offensive snap for the Colts in this game. The veteran tackle has been a major weakness on the offensive line and has been a big reason why the team ranks near the top of the league in pressures allowed.

Starting in his place at right tackle was Matt Pryor, whom was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles just prior to the season. While Pryor didn't have a great game by any means, he did hold his own on the right side.

It was clear in just one game that Pryor is a major upgrade over Davenport in both the run and pass game. Pryor had some issues with speed, but he won more battles in one game than Davenport may have won in the first four.

Overall, Pryor looked how a swing tackle should look filling in for an injury. The right tackle job should be his for however long Braden Smith remains out.

5.) Jonathan Taylor's Big Game

Running back Jonathan Taylor has had quite a few big games in his time in Indy, but this one may have been his best of his career. He finished the day with 53 yards rushing, 116 yards receiving, and two touchdowns on 18 touches.

Taylor set the tone early in the game with a 76 yard receiving touchdown on the Colts' third offensive play of the game. While he didn't have the biggest day on the ground, he was a consistent source of big plays for the Colts' offense.

Taylor is a phenomenal back with a tendency to make big things happen in space. The Colts' offense needed a jolt in this game, and the young star was the perfect compliment in both the run and pass game.

6.) Individual Play of the Game: Julian Blackmon's Strip

The most electric play of the game came in the third quarter when Julian Blackmon stripped Lamar Jackson on the one yard line. While the subsequent return was overturned on review, it doesn't takeaway from how great of a play this is by Blackmon.

Jackson is playing a bit too loose with the ball on the read-option but Blackmon makes the superstar quarterback pay. He makes an excellent tackle just short of the goal line and is able to knock the ball free for what seemed like a game-changing turnover.

Unfortunately, the game turned for the worse after this moment, but it is still a phenomenal play by the young safety.

7.) Play-Call of the Game: Pascal is Wide Open

Head Coach Frank Reich called one of his best games of the season on Monday. Facing a blitz-heavy defense, Reich deployed a lot of pre-snap motion and quick screens to help his quarterback.

The bets call of the game came on the first snap of the second half. Reich was keen on attacking cornerback Anthony Averett on the perimeter, and he drew up this play to isolate the weaker corner on his best route runner.

The Colts run play-action out of 12 personnel and only have two receivers running routes. Zach Pascal, matched up with Averett, runs a beautiful double move to free himself along the sidelines. The result is a huge gain due to the play-call by Reich and the route by Pascal.

