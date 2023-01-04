Zaire Franklin Deserves Praise for his 2022 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have been a dumpster fire in 2022, but linebacker Zaire Franklin deserves praise for his impact both on and off the field.

The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a downright terrible season, as the team currently sits at 4-11-1 with a final match-up with Houston Texans this weekend. While there are so many aspects of this team to (rightfully) chastise at the moment, I want to take a second to send praise to one player in particular.

The Colts were suffered a major blow early in the offseason when linebacker Shaquille Leonard had surgery to repair a nerve issue in his back. The void left by the star linebacker could have been catastrophic, as Leonard was/is both a major producer on the field and the vocal leader in the locker room.

Replacing him in both aspects has been career special teamer Zaire Franklin, who has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the 2022 season for the Colts. His leadership and strong play on the field was not enough to keep this Colts' season afloat, but that doesn't mean we should completely ignore what he has done this year.

The Leader This Team Desperately Needs

Zaire Franklin is no stranger to a leadership role with the Indianapolis Colts. He has been named a Team Captain every single season dating back to 2020, despite never seeing more than 20% of the defensive snaps (prior to this season). Franklin has been such an important voice in the locker room, that he has earned that captain role.

His leadership has been easy to see for years. When the Colts launched their initiatives and community outreach programs to go along with the Black Lives Matter movement, it was Franklin that led the charge in many ways for the team:

Coming into 2022, however, Franklin had a tough task ahead of him. He not only had to fill Shaquille Leonard's void on the field, but he had to fill it in the locker room and on the practice field. Zaire Franklin had to be the vocal fixture on this team. Despite the team's failures this season, he has certainly filled this role in every way possible.

Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley has talked about Franklin as a leader on numerous occasions this season. Here is how Bradley described Franklin's leadership compared to a veteran like Stephon Gilmore:

I think being around different players in the league there’s different personalities and that’s what I think is great. Just like the players need different personalities as coaches – some days they need Richard Smith sometimes they need Ron Milus or Nate Ollie. I think that’s the same thing with the players. Zaire (Franklin) brings that emotional confidence getting in front of the whole group, ‘This is how it’s going to be done,’ and has no issue with that. Gilly (Stephon Gilmore) does the same thing, but it’s done in a little bit different way. They’re both talking about the standard that is expected.

Bradley also had this to say about Zaire Franklin and his leadership ability this season:

Well, I think it’s great because with Zaire (Franklin), he has no problem challenging guys and I think that’s a unique part. Some guys are really good leaders and they’re supportive leaders and they may not challenge guys just because maybe they don’t have that relationship, maybe they don’t know how the individual will take it. Where I see Zaire, he’ll challenge guys. He’ll challenge guys out on the practice field, he challenges guys on the field, during the game. It’s a good thing.

I think the whole team respects him so much that they know where it’s coming from. His leadership, not only is he an internally-driven person, but I think he elevates the play of everybody around him as well. I think when you have that, that’s what makes him unique, is the challenging. That standard, he has a pretty good idea of what it should look like and he has no issue holding guys accountable to that standard.

Guys like Stephon Gilmore and DeForest Buckner are elite players that lead by example, but NFL locker rooms also need guys that will be vocal and that will challenge them. With Leonard out for most of the season, that player has been Zaire Franklin. He has stepped up to the plate, and he has never let his team down despite all the turmoil around him.

"Z (Zaire Franklin) has been great." said quarterback Matt Ryan. "His leadership in particular, with Shaq (Leonard) being out so much and having to step up and kind of embrace some of that role, he’s been awesome. I think he’s first and foremost, a leader by example. The way that he works every day, the intensity, the focus that he brings to it, guys feel that. I’ve been really impressed with him this year."

In a season with so much drama (for lack of a better word), Franklin has kept this defense playing hard and he has been the lone bright light in a nearly pitch black tunnel.