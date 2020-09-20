Colts Blueprint to Beat Vikings: Rookie Jonathan Taylor ‘Ran The Stew Out of It’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts blueprint couldn’t have been more obvious if each time quarterback Philip Rivers barked out signals, he would lean toward the line and offer a heads-up to the Minnesota Vikings defense.

Something like, “Shoot, in case you all haven’t figured us out yet, we’re running the damn ball again.”

Lest anyone forget the “Run The Damn Ball” hats that two-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson had made last season. The Colts offense should have been wearing them on Sunday.

Rivers handed off to rookie running back Jonathan Taylor early and often at Lucas Oil Stadium. Taylor, the Wisconsin workhorse selected in the second round, got to touch the ball like he was back in college. He had 11 carries in the first quarter, 18 by halftime. After his 26th carry and gaining his 101st yard — which included his a NFL touchdown on a 5-yard rush in the second quarter — the Colts finally gave Taylor a break.

Not bad for a rookie making his first NFL start. Not bad at all. The Colts celebrated a convincing 25-11 victory over the Vikings.

It was blue collar. It was physical. It was … well … tasty?

“He ran the stew out of it,” Rivers said of Taylor.

One week after the Colts managed just 88 yards rushing on 22 carries in a 27-20 opening loss at Jacksonville, head coach Frank Reich blamed himself for not establishing more of an offensive rhythm with the rushing game. The Colts were seventh in the NFL last year. Their offensive line is regarded as one of the best group of run-blockers in the league.

This time, the Colts rushed for 151 yards on 40 carries. Even after Taylor was given the rest of the game off with the outcome decided, reserve Jordan Wilkins ran for 40 yards on nine carries.

“Yeah there’s no question that this is a blueprint to what we want to look like,” Reich said after Sunday’s game.

Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor had 18 rushes by halftime. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts (1-1) dominated time of possession on the Vikings (0-2) by a win margin — 38:25-21:35 — which was actually not as bad as the week before, when Minnesota had the the ball for a franchise-record-low 18 minutes, 44 seconds in a nine-point home loss to Green Bay.

When the Colts didn’t score, they usually shortened the game. And the team that leads likes killing clock.

The Colts didn’t score on their opening possession, but had the ball for 9 minutes and 8 seconds. They gave it up when Mo-Alie Cox coughed up a catch into an interception. But the Vikings had the ball at their own 5. And that was the story of the rest of the half for the visitors, who didn’t have good field position.

That’s because a Colts defense that didn’t challenge enough in the secondary last week was more aggressive against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and his targets. DeForest Buckner sacked Cousins for a sack while Justin Houston and Tyquan Lewis also had sacks. Cousins was intercepted by Khari Willis, T.J. Carrie, and Kenny Moore II.

Cousins finished 11-of-26 for 113 yards. Just like last week, the Vikings dug themselves a huge hole. They’ve been outscored a combined 47-13 entering the fourth quarter in two games.

The Colts had a fourth-quarter lead last week, too, but this outcome would be different. Because the defense was making plays. And the offense was content to hand off and suck the life out of that clock and the Vikings.

Taylor was asked what he will do with his touchdown ball.

“You’ve just got to keep it like the original,” Taylor said. “Don’t get it painted. Nothing. Just keep it raw and organic.”

That kind of summed up the Colts on Sunday. Nothing fancy. No need to sling the ball around and take chances. Just stick with being blue collar. And feed the new workhorse, who seemed happy to get the chance to run.

“Especially after the first carry, you kind of get into that mind-set, you break the ice and you realize, it’s still just football,” Taylor said.

And running the ball still works.

