Colts vs. Buccaneers | Week 12 | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts lost a tough one on Sunday, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 38-31.

The Colts (6-6) were not only in it the whole game but held command over the Buccaneers (8-3) for much of it. However, in the end, there were too many errors and too much Tom Brady for them to come out victorious.

Still, there were some solid individual performances by Colts players in this matchup. Here are some of those other standout performances and milestones reached by the Colts on Sunday.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 306 yards

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 83 yards

Receiving: TE Jack Doyle | 81 yards

Tackles: LB Darius Leonard | 15

Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner, DE Kwity Paye | 1.0

Takeaways: CB Isaiah Rodgers | 1 interception; S Andrew Sendejo | 1 fumble recovery

Kicking: K Michael Badgley | 1-of-1 field goals (100.0%), 4-of-4 extra points (100.0%)

Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 3 punts, 44.7-yard avg., 2 inside 20

Returns: Isaiah Rodgers | 1 kickoff return, 72.0-yard avg.; Nyheim Hines | 3 punt returns, 7.3-yard avg.

OFFENSE

The Colts recorded a takeaway and then scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive in the second quarter. The team leads the NFL in points off of turnovers (105).

Quarterback Carson Wentz went 27-of-44 passing (61.4%) for 306 yards (7.0 YPA), 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions for a passer rating of 86.0. He also ran the ball 3 times for 21 yards (7.0 avg.) and lost 1 fumble.

His three touchdown passes in the first half is the first time he has reached the mark since Week 14 of 2017.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 16 carries for 83 yards (5.2 avg.) and 1 touchdown as well as 4 receptions (5 targets) for 14 yards (3.5 avg.).

He has at least one rushing touchdown in nine consecutive games, joining Lenny Moore (11) as the only other player in franchise history to reach that mark. It's also tied for the 10th-longest streak in NFL history.

Taylor also joined Moore (18) and Lydell Mitchell (10) as the only Colts to have at least one touchdown from scrimmage in nine consecutive games in franchise history.

Taylor tied Eric Dickerson (14) for the second-most rushing touchdowns in a single season in franchise history.

Taylor has reached 3,000 career yards from scrimmage, becoming just the third player in franchise history to reach the mark in their first two seasons.

He passed Marshall Faulk (2,360) for the second-most rushing yards by a Colts player in their first two seasons.

Taylor has reached 1,500 yards from scrimmage this season, becoming just the 10th player in franchise history to reach that mark. He is also just the fifth player in team history to reach 1,200 rushing yards in a season.

Taylor passed Joseph Addai, Dickerson, Marvin Harrison, Mitchell, and Moore (15) for the fourth-most total touchdowns in a single-season in franchise history.

Running back Nyheim Hines had 1 carry for 3 yards as well as 3 receptions (4 targets) for 26 yards (8.7 avg.).

He passed Addai (1,448) for the 10th-most receiving yards by a running back in franchise history.

Hines reached 200 career receptions, becoming the eighth running back in franchise history to reach the mark.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had 4 receptions (5 targets) for 28 yards (7.0 avg.) and 1 touchdown.

He passed Jimmy Orr (50) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns and Faulk (51) for the eighth-most total touchdowns in franchise history.

Hilton also tied Orr (92) for the fifth-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in franchise history.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin had 1 reception for 62 yards and 1 touchdown.

It was his first career receiving touchdown.

Tight end Jack Doyle had 6 receptions (7 targets) for 81 yards (13.5 avg.) and 1 touchdown.

It was a single-game season-high in receptions and receiving yards.

Doyle's receiving yardage was the third-highest in a single game in his career and his most since Week 12 of 2017 (94).

DEFENSE

After totaling two takeaways on Sunday, the Colts now have 13 consecutive games with at least one, which is tied for the longest active streak in the NFL.

Defensive end Kwity Paye had 2 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 1 quarterback hits.

He now has at least one sack in three consecutive games, becoming the first Colts rookie to do so since Darius Leonard from Weeks 2-4 of 2018.

Linebacker Darius Leonard had 15 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass breakup.

It was his single-game season-high in tackles. Leonard's total tackles and solo tackles are also the most in a single game by any Colts player this season. His solo tackles are tied for the fourth-most by an NFL player in a single game this season.

Leonard has now reached 500 career tackles, becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to reach that mark.

He passed Gary Brackett (23) for the most games with 10-plus tackles in franchise history.

Leonard's 14 forced fumbles since 2018 are tied for the second-most among linebackers in the NFL.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kickoff returner Isaiah Rodgers had 1 kickoff return for 72 yards. He also had 2 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 pass breakup.

His kickoff was a season-long.

George Odum had 8 tackles.

He tied Cory Bird (43) for the seventh-most special teams tackles in franchise history.

