Highlighting Numbers in Colts' Win Over Dolphins in Week 4

Colts vs. Dolphins | Week 4 | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 27-17 win over the Dolphins in Week 4.
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 27-17 win over the Dolphins in Week 4.

The Indianapolis Colts strung together their best effort of the season on Sunday as they traveled south and throttled the Miami Dolphins by a score of 27-17.

While they had some issues on special teams in the return game, the offense and defense both put forth a great effort.

When looking at the final numbers for the contest, several Colts players stood out individually. Here were some standout performances and milestones reached by the Colts on Sunday.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 24-of-32 passing (75.0%), 228 yards (7.1 YPA), 2 touchdowns, 115.1 rating

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 16 carries, 103 yards (6.4 avg.), 1 touchdown

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 6 receptions (8 targets), 59 yards (9.8 avg.)

Tackles: LB Darius Leonard | 8 tackles (1 for loss), 1 pass breakup

Sacks: DE Kemoko Turay | 3 tackles (2 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 2 quarterback hits

Interceptions: N/A

Kicking: K Rodrigo Blankenship | 2-of-2 FGA (100.0%), 3-of-3 XPA (100.0%)

Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 4 punts, 50.0 avg., 2 inside 20

Returns: CB Isaiah Rodgers | 2 kickoff returns, 44 yards (22.0 avg.); RB Nyheim Hines | 2 punt returns, -1 yard (-0.5 avg.)

OFFENSE

Quarterback Carson Wentz was 24-of-32 passing (75.0%) for 228 yards (7.1 YPA) and 2 touchdowns with a 115.1 rating. He also had 5 carries for 10 yards (2.0 avg.).

  • His passer rating was a season-high and his best since Week 1 of 2019 (121.0).

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 16 carries for 103 yards (6.4 avg.) and 1 touchdown as well as 3 catches (3 targets) for 11 yards (3.7 avg.).

  • It was his fourth career 100-yard rushing game, becoming just the fourth Colt to reach the mark in his first 19 games (Edgerrin James, Dominic Rhodes, Marshall Faulk).

Running back Nyheim Hines had 2 carries for 6 yards (3.0 avg.) and 2 catches (2 targets) for 5 yards (2.5 avg.).

  • He passed Sean Dawkins and Coby Fleener (183) for the eighth-most receptions by a Colt in their first four seasons.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had 6 catches (8 targets) for 59 yards (9.8 avg.).

  • He has the most receiving yards (279) by a Colt in the first four weeks of the season since T.Y. Hilton (294) in 2018 and has registered three consecutive games with at least six receptions, being the first Colts player to do so since Hilton did it from Weeks 11-14 of 2018.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox had 3 catches (5 targets) for 42 yards (14.0 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.

  • It was his single-game career-high in touchdowns. Alie-Cox also became just the seventh tight end in the NFL this season to have two receiving touchdowns in a single game (Rob Gronkowski, Juwan Johnson, Travis Kelce, Dalton Schultz, C.J. Uzomah, Dawson Knox), and is the first Colts tight end to do it since Eric Ebron in Week 12 of 2018.

DEFENSE

  • The Colts held the Dolphins to just 35 rushing yards on the day, which is the fifth time since 2019 that the Colts have held an opponent to that yardage total or below.

Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay had 3 tackles (2 for loss), 2.0 sacks, and 2 quarterback hits.

  • His sacks were a new single-game career-high.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Colts punt Rigoberto Sanchez punted 4 times for an average of 50.0, with 2 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

  • He tied Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most games with a 50.0 yards per punt average in franchise history.

Who impressed you Sunday for the Colts? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) and running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrate after a touchdown by Taylor during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
