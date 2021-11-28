Colts' Taylor Could Make History in Tough Matchup Sunday vs. Buccaneers

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jonathan Taylor Could Make History in Tough Matchup Sunday

    Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could make history with a big game in a tough matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
    Author:

    Indianapolis Colts second-year running back Jonathan Taylor is having a sensational season.

    Currently leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,122), rushing touchdowns (13), and total touchdowns (15), he's already had one of the most memorable seasons by a Colts running back in recent memory.

    Taylor has reached several milestones along the way through 11 games but he could achieve another huge accomplishment this Sunday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

    Taylor currently has eight straight games with 100 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown, becoming just the third player in NFL history to do so. However, if he does it again on Sunday then he'll be the first to do it in nine consecutive games.

    Last week in the Colts' win over the Buffalo Bills, Taylor had an enormous performance, totaling 204 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns. He became the first player in NFL history to record at least 175 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, and one touchdown reception in a single game.

    Read More

    Taylor joined Hall-of-Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) and Lydell Mitchell (1975-76) as the only players to reach 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in eight straight games. Taylor and Tomlinson are the only ones to ever do it in a single season.

    This will be no easy task for Taylor on Sunday as the Buccaneers defense ranks tops in the NFL against the run in yards per game allowed (78.4 avg.) and second in yards per carry (3.8 avg.). They are also tied for the third-fewest touchdown runs allowed (6).

    Per NFL Communications, "Sunday’s matchup will mark the fifth game since 2000 featuring the league’s leading rusher against the league’s top rushing defense in Week 12 or later."

    What do you expect from Taylor on Sunday against the Bucs? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_17207489
    Game Day

    Colts' Taylor Could Make History in Tough Matchup Sunday vs. Buccaneers

    31 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) forces Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) to fumble to ball during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
    Game Day

    Colts, Bucs Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_13767052
    News

    Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Buccaneers | Week 12 | Predictions & Picks

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17226234
    News

    Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Buccaneers

    Nov 25, 2021
    USATSI_13767052
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Buccaneers Matchup

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17208726
    Film

    Film Room: Nyheim Hines in the Slot Adds a New Dynamic to Colts' Offense

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17207737
    Film

    Wentzday: Colts’ QB Becomes Game Manager vs. Bills

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17208605
    Film

    Film Reveals How the Colts' Defense Was Able to Beat Josh Allen

    Nov 24, 2021