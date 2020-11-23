HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Colts Outlast Packers in OT

Green Bay and quarterback Aaron Rodgers dominated the first half, the Indianapolis Colts took control in the second half. Ultimately, a Sunday classic came down to a seventh turnover.
Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — After some exceptional quarterback play, but a lot of sloppiness, the Indianapolis Colts made the most of one more Green Bay Packers turnover.

The pivotal moment came just two plays into overtime, when Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a screen pass and was looking to turn it upfield when Colts safety Julian Blackmon split a double-team block to knock the football loose and the Colts’ DeForest Buckner recovered at the Packers’ 29.

Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made a 39-yard field goal for a 34-31 Colts victory.

The Colts (7-3) had trailed 28-14 at halftime. Both teams had three turnovers in regulation time. The Colts didn’t capitalize on one until Blankenship hit a 43-yard field goal for a 31-28 lead with 8:56 remaining.

Everything changed in the second half. Rodgers didn’t see enough of the field because the Colts were dominating time of possession. The Packers managed just 15 total yards on six plays when Rodgers got the ball back with his team trailing for the first time.

The visitors drove to the Colts’ 34 and faced a fateful fourth-and-1 play. Running back Jamaal Williams was isolated on linebacker Bobby Okereke and running away from the defender on a fourth-and-1 pass, but Rodgers put too much air into the throw. Incomplete. Ball turned over one downs.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, who like Rodgers had three touchdown passes, drove his offense into Packers territory. More importantly the home team chewed up time on the clock.

Just when it seemed as if the Colts had this won, back came Rodgers.

The Packers got the ball a final time at their 6-yard line with 1:33 remaining. A third-and-10 deep pass seemed like desperation, but Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 47-yard gain. Valdes-Scantling somehow got open behind two Colts defenders.

The drive eventually ran out of time late as the Packers settled for a Mason Crosby 26-yard field goal to tie the game at 31 with 3 seconds remaining.

The Colts and Tennessee Titans, who are tied atop the AFC South Division, will meet again next Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts defeated the Titans 34-17 two weeks ago at Nashville, Tenn.

The Packers will host the NFC North Division rival Chicago Bears.

The Indianapolis Colts defense celebrates a Rock Ya-Sin interception in Sunday's 34-31 overtime home win over the Green Bay Packers.
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel chats with Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich before a Thursday night game in Nashville, Tenn.
The Green Bay Packers celebrate an Aaron Jones (33) touchdown.
Indianapolis Colts defensive end/tackle Denico Autry has been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Green Bay Packers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Indianapolis Colts celebrate a touchdown off a blocked punt in a Week 10 win at Tennessee.
Aaron Rodgers celebrates a Green Bay Packers touchdown.
Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had seven receptions for 101 yards as well as a 21-yard rush in a Week 10 road win over the Tennessee Titans.
Indianapolis Colts rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has made 19-of-21 field goals and 23-of-25 extra points.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers (7-2) against the Indianapolis Colts (6-3) in a Sunday visit to Lucas Oil Stadium.
