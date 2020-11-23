Colts Outlast Packers in OT

INDIANAPOLIS — After some exceptional quarterback play, but a lot of sloppiness, the Indianapolis Colts made the most of one more Green Bay Packers turnover.

The pivotal moment came just two plays into overtime, when Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a screen pass and was looking to turn it upfield when Colts safety Julian Blackmon split a double-team block to knock the football loose and the Colts’ DeForest Buckner recovered at the Packers’ 29.

Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made a 39-yard field goal for a 34-31 Colts victory.

The Colts (7-3) had trailed 28-14 at halftime. Both teams had three turnovers in regulation time. The Colts didn’t capitalize on one until Blankenship hit a 43-yard field goal for a 31-28 lead with 8:56 remaining.

Everything changed in the second half. Rodgers didn’t see enough of the field because the Colts were dominating time of possession. The Packers managed just 15 total yards on six plays when Rodgers got the ball back with his team trailing for the first time.

The visitors drove to the Colts’ 34 and faced a fateful fourth-and-1 play. Running back Jamaal Williams was isolated on linebacker Bobby Okereke and running away from the defender on a fourth-and-1 pass, but Rodgers put too much air into the throw. Incomplete. Ball turned over one downs.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, who like Rodgers had three touchdown passes, drove his offense into Packers territory. More importantly the home team chewed up time on the clock.

Just when it seemed as if the Colts had this won, back came Rodgers.

The Packers got the ball a final time at their 6-yard line with 1:33 remaining. A third-and-10 deep pass seemed like desperation, but Rodgers hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 47-yard gain. Valdes-Scantling somehow got open behind two Colts defenders.

The drive eventually ran out of time late as the Packers settled for a Mason Crosby 26-yard field goal to tie the game at 31 with 3 seconds remaining.

The Colts and Tennessee Titans, who are tied atop the AFC South Division, will meet again next Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts defeated the Titans 34-17 two weeks ago at Nashville, Tenn.

The Packers will host the NFC North Division rival Chicago Bears.