Colts vs. Rams: Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James Receive Hall of Fame Rings at Halftime

On Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 battle with the Los Angeles Rams, Colts legends Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James were presented with their Pro Football Hall of Fame rings.

The pair were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and they now have received their final piece of Canton hardware.

Along with Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker, Colts owner Jim Irsay introduced both players and presented them with their rings while Manning and James were also honored with a video tribute.

"To the city of Indianapolis and all the Colts fans," James began as he addressed the crowd. "From the bottom of my heart, I just want to tell everybody thank you for embracing me, and I always enjoyed every moment I ever had being a Colt."

"Like I said back in August," Manning said. "My gratitude to Jim Irsay, the entire Colts organization, and all of Colts Nation is off the charts. Thank y'all very much from the bottom of my heart. Go Colts."

Manning, a 2021 first-ballot Hall-of-Fame selection, is the Colts' all-time leader in essentially every meaningful passing statistical category. Likewise, James is the Colts' all-time leading rusher and was selected to the Hall in his seventh year of eligibility.

It's not the first time that Manning or James has been celebrated during a halftime ceremony at Lucas Oil, as James was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2012, followed by Manning in 2017. Manning's No. 18 jersey was also retired that day.

