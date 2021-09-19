September 19, 2021
Colts vs. Rams: Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James Receive Hall of Fame Rings at Halftime

Colts legends Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James received their Hall of Fame rings during a halftime ceremony at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Colts hosted the Rams. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
On Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium during halftime of the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 battle with the Los Angeles Rams, Colts legends Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James were presented with their Pro Football Hall of Fame rings.

The pair were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and they now have received their final piece of Canton hardware.

Along with Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker, Colts owner Jim Irsay introduced both players and presented them with their rings while Manning and James were also honored with a video tribute.

"To the city of Indianapolis and all the Colts fans," James began as he addressed the crowd. "From the bottom of my heart, I just want to tell everybody thank you for embracing me, and I always enjoyed every moment I ever had being a Colt."

"Like I said back in August," Manning said. "My gratitude to Jim Irsay, the entire Colts organization, and all of Colts Nation is off the charts. Thank y'all very much from the bottom of my heart. Go Colts."

Manning, a 2021 first-ballot Hall-of-Fame selection, is the Colts' all-time leader in essentially every meaningful passing statistical category. Likewise, James is the Colts' all-time leading rusher and was selected to the Hall in his seventh year of eligibility.

It's not the first time that Manning or James has been celebrated during a halftime ceremony at Lucas Oil, as James was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2012, followed by Manning in 2017. Manning's No. 18 jersey was also retired that day.

Have a favorite Peyton or Edge moment? Drop them below in the comment section!

Aug 7, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Tony Dungy, left to right, Marvin Harrison, Jim Irsay, Edgerrin James, and Peyton Manning pose with a bust of James during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Colts vs. Rams: Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James Receive Hall of Fame Rings at Halftime

Colts Announce Plan for Offensive Tackle vs. Rams

Colts Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 2 Matchup With Rams

Colts' Offense Won't Flinch In Shorthanded Matchup Against Rams

Colts vs. Rams, Week 2 Preview: Looking for Bounce-Back as Underdogs

Colts Rule Out Pair Of Veterans, Seven Others Questionable Ahead of Rams' Game

Colts' Veteran LB Using 'One Week At A Time' Mentality In Effort To Win Sunday

Colts Placed Outside Top 20 In NFL.com Power Rankings