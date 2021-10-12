Colts vs. Ravens | Week 5 | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' epic Monday Night Football meltdown loss to the Ravens in Week 5. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

At face value, the Indianapolis Colts had one of their worst meltdowns ever on Monday night, blowing a 19-point second-half lead and falling to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 31-25.

We can talk all day about what went wrong, and we've already been addressing it on Horseshoe Huddle. However, I don't want to make it seem as if nothing good happened. Shoot, the Colts were taking it to the Ravens for much of the night.

The purpose of this piece is to point out certain milestones and achievements that members of the Colts reached for their efforts on Monday night. The silver lining, so to speak.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 402 yards

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 53 yards

Receiving: RB Jonathan Taylor | 116 yards

Tackles: LB Darius Leonard | 13

Sacks: DE Tyquan Lewis | 1.5

Takeaways: LB Darius Leonard | 1 fumble recovery

Kicking: K Rodrigo Blankenship | 2-of-4 field goals (50.0%), 1-of-2 extra points (50.0%)

Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 2 punts, 45.0-yard average, 1 inside 20

Returns: Ashton Dulin | 2 kickoff returns, 23.0-yard avg.; Nyheim Hines | 3 punt returns, 10.0-yard avg.

OFFENSE

The Colts totaled a season-high 513 yards of offense, which is their highest net yardage total since Week 3 of 2014 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars (529).

Quarterback Carson Wentz was 25-of-35 passing (71.4%) for 402 yards (11.5 YPA) and 2 touchdowns with a 128.5 passer rating. He also had 2 carries for 5 yards (2.5 avg.).

His passing yards, passer rating, and yards per pass attempt were all single-game career bests.

Wentz's passing yards were the most by a Colts quarterback since Andrew Luck in Week 4 of 2018 vs. the Houston Texans (464).

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 15 carries for 53 yards (3.5 avg.) and 1 touchdown as well as 3 catches (4 targets) for 116 yards (38.7 avg.) and 1 touchdown.

His receiving yardage was a single-game career-high and his first-career 100-yard receiving game.

Taylor is the first Colts player to have a 100-yard rushing game one week and then a 100-yard receiving game the next since Joseph Addai in Weeks 8 and 9 of 2007.

Taylor passed Addai (1,488) for the third-most rushing yards by a Colts player in their first 20 career games.

Taylor's 76-yard touchdown reception on 3rd-and-15 is the longest touchdown on 3rd-and-15 or longer since 2017. It was also the longest receiving touchdown for the Colts since T.Y. Hilton in Week 9 of 2017 (80) and the longest by a Colts running back since Marshall Faulk in Week 4 of 1998 (78).

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had 6 catches (7 targets) for 89 yards (14.8 avg.) and 1 touchdown.

He now has four consecutive games with at least six receptions, becoming just the fourth player in the NFL to reach the mark this season (Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, D.J. Moore).

DEFENSE

The Colts held the Ravens to 86 rushing yards, snapping Baltimore's streak of 43 consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards, which was tied for the most such consecutive games in NFL history.

The Colts also held the Ravens to zero third-down conversions in the first half, which is the first time the Colts have done so since Week 3 of 2019 vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had 13 tackles and 1 fumble recovery.

He passed Rob Morris (445) and Mike Peterson (451) for the eighth-most tackles in franchise history and passed Peterson for the fourth-most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons.

Leonard also tied Gary Brackett (23) for the most games with 10-plus tackles in franchise history.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Colts linebacker E.J. Speed had 3 special teams tackles.

It was his single-game career-high in special teams stops.

Who impressed you Monday for the Colts? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.