Colts' Sam Ehlinger Shows Sparks in Relief Role in Loss to Giants

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger came in for the injured Nick Foles on Sunday against the New York Giants and showed enough of a spark to warrant getting the start next week against the Houston Texans.

Sunday afternoon marked the 11th loss on the season for the Indianapolis Colts as the New York Giants pummeled their way to a 38-10 victory.

This would mark the first time in 44 contests that the Giants were able to eclipse the 30-point mark. However, the story was about the rib injury of Colts quarterback Nick Foles.

After taking a huge blow from defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux right before halftime, Foles was carted off the field and replaced for the remainder of the game by Sam Ehlinger. The latter will be the subject of this brief discussion, as we dive into how, despite an ugly loss, he showed pieces of promise and poise.

We’ll start with the line for Foles, who struggled mightily, going 8-of-13 passing (61.5%) for 81 yards and a pick-six to boot. After Foles left the game, Ehlinger came in and was far more efficient, going 9-of-14 (64.3%) for 60 yards and his first career touchdown pass. He also threw in a 12-yard run to accompany his two quarters of play.

Ehlinger's passing numbers and lack of yardage may not impress, but the lack of turnovers shows out, as Colts quarterbacks not named Ehlinger have combined for a muddy 17 interceptions on the year through 14 contests (Ryan has 13 and Foles, 4).

With a game against the Houston Texans ahead to finish the season, there is one more chance for Ehlinger to show the Colts brass and coaches what he’s got for the team.

The entire season is lost for the Colts at this point. It’s gone from bad to worse with multiple players being sidelined, placed on injured reserve, or injured in the middle of a game. The last contest is the season closer at home against the division-rival Texans. Ehlinger is very likely to get the starting position, again. Will he be able to finish the year strong for the horseshoe? We will find out on January 8.

