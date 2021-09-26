September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 3 Matchup With Titans

Carson Wentz and Xavier Rhodes are back for the Colts while Marlon Mack and Mike Strachan appear to be healthy scratches against the Titans in Week 3. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

Well, that didn't take long.

After leaving last week's game early with a pair of ankle sprains, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is already back and ready to roll just a week later during the Colts' first away matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts announced their seven inactives ahead of the 1:00pm kickoff:

Most notably is, again, the return of Wentz, but also starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes making his 2021 debut while wide receiver Parris Campbell is back from his Week 2 abdomen injury. The Colts' secondary has been a mess without Rhodes so his return should help quite a bit.

Running back Marlon Mack, wide receiver Mike Strachan, and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth have all been plenty involved through the first two weeks but appear to be healthy scratches ahead of the matchup with Tennessee.

With Mack and Strachan out but DeMichael Harris being called up from the practice squad this weekend, it makes you wonder if the Colts may throw some exotic wrinkles at the Titans defense featuring Nyheim Hines, Campbell, and Harris, who are all threats to run, catch, and pick up extra yards after those catches.

Below are the Titans' inactive for Week 3:

Have thoughts on this week's game? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans before the game at Nissan Stadium.
Game Day

Colts Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 3 Matchup With Titans

1 minute ago
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs with the ball while Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Report: Colts Planning To Start Carson Wentz Sunday vs. Titans

13 hours ago
Nov 29, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 3

17 hours ago
Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Titans | Week 3 | Predictions & Picks

Sep 25, 2021
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) tries to slow down Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
News

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Titans Showdown

Sep 25, 2021
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) incites the crowd in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Star Linebacker Says He's 'Fighting Through' The Pain Of Ankle Injury

Sep 23, 2021
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) races up the field with Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) on his back during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Gw44714
News

Colts’ DT Grover Stewart the X-Factor in Matchup Vs. Titans

Sep 23, 2021
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches his second touchdown of the game in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Film

Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Two

Sep 23, 2021