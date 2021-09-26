Colts Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 3 Matchup With Titans

Carson Wentz and Xavier Rhodes are back for the Colts while Marlon Mack and Mike Strachan appear to be healthy scratches against the Titans in Week 3. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Well, that didn't take long.

After leaving last week's game early with a pair of ankle sprains, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is already back and ready to roll just a week later during the Colts' first away matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts announced their seven inactives ahead of the 1:00pm kickoff:

Most notably is, again, the return of Wentz, but also starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes making his 2021 debut while wide receiver Parris Campbell is back from his Week 2 abdomen injury. The Colts' secondary has been a mess without Rhodes so his return should help quite a bit.

Running back Marlon Mack, wide receiver Mike Strachan, and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth have all been plenty involved through the first two weeks but appear to be healthy scratches ahead of the matchup with Tennessee.

With Mack and Strachan out but DeMichael Harris being called up from the practice squad this weekend, it makes you wonder if the Colts may throw some exotic wrinkles at the Titans defense featuring Nyheim Hines, Campbell, and Harris, who are all threats to run, catch, and pick up extra yards after those catches.

Below are the Titans' inactive for Week 3:

