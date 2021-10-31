Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Colts, Titans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    The Colts announced seven inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon in a critical AFC South divisional showdown.

    The Colts are arguably the healthiest they've been all season while the Titans are still dealing with some health issues.

    Ahead of the 1:00pm ET kickoff, both teams announced their inactive players lists.

    With the exception of cornerback BoPete Keyes (hamstring), all of the Colts' inactives are healthy scratches.

    Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and right tackle Braden Smith are both set to play in just their second games of the season. Hilton missed the first four games recovering from a neck procedure and then sat out in Week 7 with a quad injury. Smith suffered a foot injury in Week 1 that has kept him out ever since.

    Both players should bring a quality boost to the Colts' offense, as Hilton showed in his one performance that he is still an explosive player. The Colts got quality play from Matt Pryor in Smith's absence, but Smith is a blossoming, borderline Pro Bowler.

    Starting outside cornerback Xavier Rhodes will also give it a go Sunday after aggravating a calf injury in pregame warmups last week. He was still able to play through it afterward.

    Defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin are a couple of other welcomed additions. Turay's return from a two-week absence (groin) essentially puts the Colts' defensive line at full strength. Ya-Sin also makes the cornerback group whole as its third starter. He's missed three of the last four games with an ankle injury.

    *Rookie defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) was activated from the Non-Football Injury list, and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (concussion) was activated from Injured Reserve. Both are active.

    The Titans being without wide receiver and linebacker Rashaan Evans are a couple of heavy hits for their offense and defense, respectively.

    Have thoughts on this week's game? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates after making a catch Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
