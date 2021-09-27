Colts vs. Titans | Week 3 | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 25-16 loss to the Titans in Week 3.

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) lost another tough one on Sunday, falling 25-16 on the road in Nashville to the Tennessee Titans (2-1).

For the Colts, it's their first 0-3 start since 2011 when they would finish the season with a record of 2-14.

If there's any "good" news for the Colts, it's that they could've beaten Tennessee. They won the turnover battle, 3-0, their running backs averaged 5.6 yards per carry, and the defense played well enough to win overall.

However, as we've come accustomed to, you can only get so far when you're getting in your own way. Finishing 25.0% on third down and 33% in the red zone will help ensure you don't go home with a "W."

However, despite the product on the field, we can just simply sit back and take a look at some of the numbers accumulated during the game. Here were some standout performances and milestones reached by the Colts.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 19-of-37 passing (51.4%), 194 yards (5.2 YPA), 66.7 rating

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 10 carries, 64 yards (6.4 avg.)

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 6 receptions (12 targets), 68 yards (11.3 avg.)

Tackles: S Julian Blackmon | 11 tackles

Sacks: LB Bobby Okereke | 8 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 quarterback hit

Interceptions: CB Kenny Moore II | 7 tackles (1 for loss), 1 interception, 2 pass breakups; LB Darius Leonard | 6 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup

Kicking: K Rodrigo Blankenship | 3-of-4 FGA (75.0%), 1-of-1 XPA (100.0%)

Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 4 punts, 49.3 avg., 1 inside 20

Returns: RB Jordan Wilkins | 1 kickoff return, 17 yards; CB Isaiah Rodgers | 1 kickoff return, 16 yards

OFFENSE

Running back Nyheim Hines had 6 carries for 25 yards (4.2 avg.) and 1 touchdown, and 5 receptions (6 targets) for 54 yards (10.8 avg.).

Hines passes Joe Washington (178) for the ninth-most receptions by a running back in franchise history, and also passed Washington for the 10th-most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons.

DEFENSE

The Colts defense intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill twice in the first half, which marks the first time he's thrown two interceptions in the first half since Week 17 of 2018 when he was with the Miami Dolphins.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had 6 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 pass breakup.

It was Leonard's eighth interception since he entered the NFL in 2018, tying him with Joe Schobert for the most interceptions among NFL linebackers in that time.

Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad had 7 tackles (1 for loss).

His tackles were a new single-game career-high.

Colts safety Julian Blackmon had 11 tackles.

His tackles were a new single-game career-high.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship went 3-of-4 on field goal attempts (75.0%) and 1-of-1 on extra-point attempts (100.0%), for 10 points.

Blankenship passed Marshall Faulk (156) and Raul Allegre (159) for the fourth-most points by a Colts player in their first two seasons.

