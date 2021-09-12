BoPete Keyes to Get Start in Place of Injured Xavier Rhodes vs. Seahawks

New Colts cornerback BoPete Keyes is getting the start at outside cornerback in place of the injured Xavier Rhodes against the Seahawks.

It was announced shortly before the start of the Indianapolis Colts' Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks that newcomer BoPete Keyes will start at outside cornerback in place of the injured Xavier Rhodes.



This could mean a couple of things. First, Keyes could be one of two outside cornerbacks in the base defense opposite of Kenny Moore II, which truly is Rhodes' role. Or, it could be Moore and Rock Ya-Sin in the base defense with Keyes coming in on nickel defense to play outside while Moore kicks inside to the slot.

T.J. Carrie could factor into the mix as well.

Regardless, the Colts' secondary has a tall task Sunday as they face one of the league's best wide receiver tandems in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Keyes joined the Colts on Sept. 1 after he was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs. He enters his second season after becoming a seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last season, he started 1-of-8 games and totaled 8 tackles.

