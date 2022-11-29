Locked On Colts: Playoff Hopes Vanishing After Loss to Steelers

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 12.

The Colts (4-7-1) fell to the Steelers (4-7) at home on Monday, which all but erases their hopes of the postseason. Rookie tight end Jelani Woods and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue stood out, but there wasn't much more positive to take away.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

It was another abysmal day for the offense, which was largely ineffective even by their standards to start the game. The defense also finally began to crack as they potentially wear down from carrying the team all season.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday summarized the performance when speaking with reporters after the game, stating, "Obviously disappointed in the turnout. Started way too slow, both phases, really all three phases. Turning it over on our own side, defense fought and held up, and they gave up points.

"We didn't do nearly enough in the first half, dug ourselves a big hole. Felt like the effort was good, they fought, came back strong in the second half, gave themselves opportunities again, fumble inside the one-yard line – can't do it. And not converting with the two-minute there at the end.

"I think ultimately we can't have two turnovers against a team like that. Third down conversion wasn't nearly good enough. Again, the first half had a ton to do with that. Just didn't make enough plays."

