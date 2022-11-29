Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Playoff Hopes Vanishing After Loss to Steelers

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the Indianapolis Colts drop a Monday Night Football home game to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 24-17.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 12.

The Colts (4-7-1) fell to the Steelers (4-7) at home on Monday, which all but erases their hopes of the postseason. Rookie tight end Jelani Woods and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue stood out, but there wasn't much more positive to take away.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

It was another abysmal day for the offense, which was largely ineffective even by their standards to start the game. The defense also finally began to crack as they potentially wear down from carrying the team all season.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday summarized the performance when speaking with reporters after the game, stating, "Obviously disappointed in the turnout. Started way too slow, both phases, really all three phases. Turning it over on our own side, defense fought and held up, and they gave up points.

"We didn't do nearly enough in the first half, dug ourselves a big hole. Felt like the effort was good, they fought, came back strong in the second half, gave themselves opportunities again, fumble inside the one-yard line – can't do it. And not converting with the two-minute there at the end.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think ultimately we can't have two turnovers against a team like that. Third down conversion wasn't nearly good enough. Again, the first half had a ton to do with that. Just didn't make enough plays."

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) fumbles the ball on the handoff to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Fumble Their Way to Loss vs. Steelers

By Jake Arthur
Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) runs with the ball in the second half against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Colts, Steelers Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Dec 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) prepares to snap the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field.
Game Day

Colts Can Redirect Embarrassing Streak Against Steelers Monday

By Drake Wally
Matt Ryan vs Eagles Armond Feffer IndyStar USA TODAY NETWORK
Game Day

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Steelers Monday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) draws back to pass Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Matt Ryan's Highs, Kenny Pickett's Lows Key to Colts' Victory

By Andrew Moore
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 24 to 17.
News

Colts Downgrade 3 Players Ahead of Monday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and safety Julian Blackmon (32) and during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Colts, Steelers Injury Report: None Out, 4 Starters Questionable

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Why Colts’ Offensive Line Must Improve

By Drake Wally