Milestones Within Reach for Colts vs. Raiders

Several Colts players have milestones within reach as they face the Raiders on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts have a lot on the line on Sunday as they host the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For one, if the Colts win, they punch their ticket to the postseason. However, as the regular season nears its end, several individual players have some milestones within reach.

OFFENSE

Running back Jonathan Taylor

Needs 34 rushing yards to pass Eric Dickerson (1,659 in 1988) for the second-most in single-season franchise history.

Needs 84 rushing yards to pass Edgerrin James (1,709 in 2000) for the most in single-season franchise history.

Needs one 100-yard rushing game to tie James (1999) for the most such games (10) in single-season franchise history.

Needs one game with 100-plus rushing yards and at least one rushing touchdown to tie Earl Campbell (1979), Terrell Davis (1998), Larry Johnson (2005), and LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) for the fourth-most such games (nine) in single-season NFL history.

Needs 38 scrimmage yards to become just the fourth player in franchise history to register 2,000 scrimmage yards in a single season.

Needs 70 scrimmage yards to pass James (2,031 in 2004) for the fifth-most in single-season franchise history.

Needs 75 scrimmage yards to pass Dickerson (2,036 in 1988) for the fourth-most in single-season franchise history.

Needs 178 scrimmage yards to pass James (2,139 in 1999) for the third-most in single-season franchise history.

Needs one touchdown to tie Lenny Moore (20 in 1964) for the most total touchdowns in single-season franchise history. Taylor would also pass Clinton Portis (31) for the second-most touchdowns by an NFL player before turning 23 years old.

Needs two touchdowns to pass Moore (20 in 1964) for the most total touchdowns in single-season franchise history.

Running back Nyheim Hines

Needs six receptions to tie James (210) for the sixth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons.

Needs one receiving touchdown to tie Albert Bentley and Curtis Dickey (eight) for the 10th-most receiving touchdowns by a running back in franchise history.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Needs 29 receiving yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the season, becoming his first career 1,000-yard receiving season.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

Needs four receptions to pass Raymond Berry (631) for the third-most receptions in franchise history.

Tight end Jack Doyle

Needs six receptions to reach 300 for his career, joining Dallas Clark (427) and John Mackey (320) as just the third tight end in franchise history to reach the mark.

DEFENSE

Linebacker Darius Leonard

Needs two tackles to pass Duane Bickett (524) for the most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons. Leonard would also tie Quentin Coryatt (525) for the fifth-most tackles in franchise history.

Needs three tackles to pass Coryatt (525) for the fifth-most tackles in franchise history.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez

Needs one game with a 50.0-plus-yard punting average to pass Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most such games in franchise history.

Safety George Odum

Needs one special teams tackle to pass Darrell Reid and Ratcliff Thomas (45) and tie Robert Mathis (46) for the fourth-most in franchise history.

Needs two special teams tackles to pass Mathis (46) and tie Marcus Pollard (47) for the third-most in franchise history.

Who has the best shot at reaching their marks? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

