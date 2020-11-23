Perhaps Anything is Possible for Colts

Back-to-back statement wins have proven the Indianapolis Colts are legitimate playoff contenders who could make some noise in January.

INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Leonard said it best as the Indianapolis Colts were preparing for overtime against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts linebacker was pacing back and forth, too energized to stand pat.

“This is your time to shine,” Leonard said, words that didn’t just apply to his No. 1-ranked defense needing to get a stop in overtime.

The same could be said for the resilient Colts, who came up with a fourth Packers turnover when rookie safety Julian Blackmon stripped wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the football and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner fell on it. That set up Rodrigo Blankenship’s deciding 39-yard field goal for a 34-31 triumph.

DeForest Buckner falls on a fumble in overtime. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts (7-3) made a statement and shined against the Packers (7-3), who started the day tied for the NFC’s best record. And just like the previous game, when the Colts rallied from a halftime deficit to thump Tennessee 34-17 on the road, this team showed tremendous resolve in rallying from a 28-14 halftime deficit.

The defense allowed just three points after intermission, when quarterback Aaron Rodgers worked his magic to drive for a game-tying field goal that forced overtime. So it was fitting that the defense basically determined how this game would turn out.

Until the last two weeks, it was kind of easy to sleep on the Colts as legit playoff contenders. They lost the season opener at Jacksonville, which hasn’t won again in dropping nine straight. The Colts looked lost on offense when failing to score a second-half point in a discouraging 24-10 home loss to Baltimore.

That Ravens game was the start of a challenging four-game stretch that would prove just how capable the Colts could be.

And, how about that, sleep on this team no more.

Nobody is saying the Colts are strong enough to knock off the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs or the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0), but these past two games have proven the Colts can compete with the best.

For a franchise that has missed the playoffs in four of the past five years, that’s saying a lot.

For a franchise that turned to a 38-year-old, 17th-year quarterback in Philip Rivers, that speaks volumes.

Rivers went toe-to-toe with Rodgers, matching one of the game’s greats with three touchdown passes. And as Rivers has done well recently, he took care of the football. His lone interception was tipped at the defensive line.

The stat of the day which provides a double-look “read that again” — Rodgers is 1-2 vs. the Colts after building a 14-point lead, and 95-2 against everyone else. Lest anyone forget, the Super Bowl winner and two-time NFL MVP was up 18 points and lost the last time he visited Lucas Oil Stadium in 2012.

It still seemed somewhat optimistic to think the Colts and Rivers could be a formidable AFC South Division team because the running game has struggled and four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is no longer a true No. 1. The Colts have struggled to convert on third down as well as in the red zone.

But as Sunday reminded, every team has blemishes. And the Colts’ strengths outweigh their weaknesses. This defense, led by Leonard and Buckner, is as good as any in the league. This defense came up with four Packers turnovers.

That’s why Colts fans don’t have to fear the worst, regardless of the situation. That’s why this Colts team is better than any in recent memory.

Colts owner Jim Irsay was so excited, he did a Zoom video interview from outside the locker room. Among other things, Irsay said this was the best Colts defense since 1995 and thought the win over the Packers was one of the greatest at home in team history.

At the risk of overstating things, Irsay has reason to be effusive in his praise.

The Colts now regroup for a Sunday showdown against the Titans, who are also 7-3 after an impressive overtime road win at Baltimore. The Colts have the head-to-head tiebreaker edge based on the previous win, and a victory this time would put this team firmly in position to claim the AFC South.

As someone who has picked against the Colts the past two games, know this about head coach Frank Reich’s team. Regardless of the next game’s outcome, don’t count the Colts out.

They’ve earned that much. This team will fight to the finish, especially when doubters are focusing on the flaws.

Nobody’s perfect, but the Colts have been pretty darned impressive of late.