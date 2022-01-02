WATCH: Colts' T.Y. Hilton Makes Circus Catch for TD vs. Raiders

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton caught a 45-yard touchdown off of a tipped pass on Sunday against the Raiders.

The Indianapolis Colts found an interesting way to claim their first lead of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Early in the second half, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz evaded pressure and heaved a pass 45 yards down the field, and as the ball converged with two Raiders defenders as well as Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin, it popped into the air and into the waiting hands of Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton, who stood in the end zone.

The play capped a 6-play, 75-yard drive for the Colts that lasted 3:32. After kicker Michael Badgley's extra point, the Colts extended their recently-acquired lead, going up 17-13.

In what may be Hilton's final game at Lucas Oil Stadium — the 32-year-old is a free agent following the season — he made yet another memorable scoring play.

