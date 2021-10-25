    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Darius Leonard Punches Ball Out vs. 49ers

    Watch Colts linebacker Darius Leonard force a fumble against 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
    Author:

    He's done it again.

    Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard may not be at full strength as he nurses an ankle injury, but his eye for the football is as strong as ever. On Sunday night at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers, Leonard came up with yet another forced fumble.

    With the 49ers leading 12-7, the ball at their own 18-yard line, and with 3:10 remaining in the first half, Leonard used his signature punch to knock the ball out of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's grasp as he fought for extra yardage, and the loose ball was recovered by Colts cornerback Anthony Chesley.

    The Colts then took the ensuing drive five plays and 28 yards down the field for a touchdown, grabbing their first lead of the game.

    It was Leonard's third forced fumble of the season. He also has three tackles so far on the night.

    What did you think about this play? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    San Francisco 49ers running back Eli Mitchell (25) breaks away from Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) during the first half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021
    Game Day

    WATCH: Darius Leonard Punches Ball Out vs. 49ers

    9 minutes ago
    Sep 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (right) guards Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (left) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field.
    News

    Colts vs. 49ers: Week 7 Final Injury Report

    Oct 22, 2021
    Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts Fantasy Week 7: Who Starts vs. 49ers?

    Oct 22, 2021
    (L) Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK). (R) 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports).
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. 49ers | Week 7

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_15085725
    News

    Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. 49ers Showdown

    Oct 22, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) buries his face in his hands Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, after the 31-25 Colts loss against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 043 Jw
    News

    Colts vs. 49ers: Week 7 Thursday Injury Report

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16977001
    Film

    Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Five

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16975657
    Film

    The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week 6 vs Houston Texans

    Oct 21, 2021