WATCH: Darius Leonard Punches Ball Out vs. 49ers

He's done it again.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard may not be at full strength as he nurses an ankle injury, but his eye for the football is as strong as ever. On Sunday night at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers, Leonard came up with yet another forced fumble.

With the 49ers leading 12-7, the ball at their own 18-yard line, and with 3:10 remaining in the first half, Leonard used his signature punch to knock the ball out of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's grasp as he fought for extra yardage, and the loose ball was recovered by Colts cornerback Anthony Chesley.

The Colts then took the ensuing drive five plays and 28 yards down the field for a touchdown, grabbing their first lead of the game.

It was Leonard's third forced fumble of the season. He also has three tackles so far on the night.

