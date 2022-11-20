How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Eagles | Week 11

On Sunday afternoon, it's time to find out if the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) have really turned things around after last week's win as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts are riding high following last week's triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders. On the flip side, the Eagles were cruising and recognized as arguably the NFL's best team before taking their first loss last week against the Washington Commanders.

It's a battle of one team looking to prove itself as anything but a fluke while the other angrily looks to avoid another letdown.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Eagles

Date/Time: Sun., Nov. 20, at 1:00pm ET

Sun., Nov. 20, at 1:00pm ET Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium Television: CBS — Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color), Evan Washburn (sideline)

CBS — Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color), Evan Washburn (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Sports USA — Steve Levy (play-by-play), Harry Douglas (color), Dan Graziano (sideline)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Sports USA — Steve Levy (play-by-play), Harry Douglas (color), Dan Graziano (sideline) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday spoke to reporters this week about the team's feeling heading into this matchup.

"I thought we had a really good week of practice, finished with a spirited practice today – a lot of fun," Saturday said. "Excited to be back in Indy for our home game. We know we’ve got one of the top teams in the NFL coming in. So, work cut out for us but we’re excited to be with our home crowd. Hopefully, they will be a noisy crowd and a loud one. I know the guys are excited and hopefully we’ll meet the challenge."

Quarterback Matt Ryan — newly reinserted into the starting lineup — gave further detail on the Eagles' situation and the challenges they pose.

“We know we’re playing against a really good football team this week, a team that has been hot through the first nine games of the season," Ryan began. "Had a tough one Monday night, but they’re a good football team. When you play teams like this, you’ve got to be on the details, you’ve got to do the little things right and you’ve got to play with great passion and energy. I’ve also learned that you don’t know how games are going to shake out and it’s our responsibility as an offense whether it’s high-scoring, low scoring, or whatever, is to find a way to get the job done. That’s what we have to do this week.”

How will this matchup turn out? Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out.

