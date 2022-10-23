Skip to main content

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 7

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 7's action against the Titans on Sunday.
The Indianapolis Colts travel to Nashville this Sunday to attempt to exact revenge on a Tennessee Titans squad that defeated them at Lucas Oil Stadium just three weeks ago.

The Colts look like a different team than they were back in Week 4 after consecutive wins and the offensive line's first solid performance of the season. A win for the Colts would also grant them the top spot in the AFC South.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Titans

  • Date/Time: Sun., Oct. 23, at 1:00pm ET
  • Where: Nashville, Tenn.; Nissan Stadium
  • Television: CBS — Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color), Don Bell (sideline)
  • Stream: FuboTV
  • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
  • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Sports USA — John Ahlers (play-by-play), Brandon Noble (color)
  • On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)
The Colts know that if they can handle their business and not have a bunch of self-inflicted wounds, they can pull out the win on Sunday.

“Played right into their hands. That’s what they’re expecting," head coach Frank Reich told reporters this week about how the Colts' errors played into Tennessee's hands. "We know this team is very disciplined. They take care of the ball, they create turnovers, they’re good up front. I’m optimistic we can turn the tables."

"We did that against Jacksonville where we couldn’t have played any poorer than we played against Jacksonville in the first game," Reich continued. 'We were able to turn the tables in the second game. It’s not going to be easy. It’s a good football team. They’re really good and very well-coached. I think we are too. I think we are too. It’ll be interesting.”

How will this matchup turn out? Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out.

