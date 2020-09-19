SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Is Colts Cornerback Xavier Rhodes on Road to NFL Redemption as he Faces Vikings?

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — If there any lingering hard feelings about his sudden divorce from the Minnesota Vikings in March, cornerback Xavier Rhodes doesn’t express any such emotion.

Released from the final three years of a five-year, $70.1-million extension with $32.8 million guaranteed, Rhodes signed for $3 million to join the Indianapolis Colts. Because Colts cornerbacks coach Jonathan Gannon worked with Rhodes in Minnesota, his new employer was convinced enough that Rhodes could regain his 2017 All-Pro form.

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Horseshoe Nation+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live In-Game Chat: Colts at Jaguars

Join the conversation with AllColts’ Phillip B. Wilson and Jake Arthur when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

What They're Saying: Colts-Vikings, Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings coaches and players share their thoughts on Sunday’s Week 2 matchup in Indianapolis.

Jake Arthur

Inside AFC South: Impact Newcomers

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on Week 1 efforts from new additions.

Phillip B. Wilson

Parris Campbell Emerges, Now Excel Again

Indianapolis Colts second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell had an encouraging opener with six receptions for a team-high 71 yards. After a rookie season derailed by three surgeries, the 2019 second-round pick can prove he’s the real deal by upping his game more.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings, Week 2: Host Colts Try for Sixth Consecutive Victory Against Vikings

Something has to give between opponents coming off opening losses as the Indianapolis Colts host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Jake Arthur

Colts Tight End Jack Doyle Ruled Out for Sunday; Mo Alie-Cox Gets Start vs. Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts will be without two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle for Sunday’s home game against Minnesota. Third-year pro Mo Alie-Cox will make his fifth career start.

Phillip B. Wilson

Why Colts Secondary is Primary Concern

After allowing three TD passes to open Jacksonville Jaguars receivers and Gardner Minshew II having only one incomplete pass in 20 attempts, the Indianapolis Colts need the secondary to contest stronger. And that’s an understatement.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Picks: Week 2

Humbled in the opening week by an Indianapolis Colts road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars (guess it wasn’t a lock), a new week provides another opportunity to improve as a prognosticator.

Phillip B. Wilson

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions About Colts' Week 2 Opponent, Minnesota Vikings

A Sunday matchup of 0-1 teams in desperate need of a victory could be an offensive showdown based on how the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings played last week. Will Ragatz of InsideTheVikings provides insight on the team visiting Lucas Oil Stadium.

Phillip B. Wilson

2020 Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Week 2: Who Starts Sunday vs. Minnesota Vikings?

NFL fantasy owners can take advantage of the Indianapolis Colts adjusting their backfield after running back Marlon Mack was lost for the season. Rookie Jonathan Taylor and third-year back Nyheim Hines have added value.

Jake Arthur