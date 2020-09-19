Is Colts Cornerback Xavier Rhodes on Road to NFL Redemption as he Faces Vikings?

INDIANAPOLIS — If there any lingering hard feelings about his sudden divorce from the Minnesota Vikings in March, cornerback Xavier Rhodes doesn’t express any such emotion.

Released from the final three years of a five-year, $70.1-million extension with $32.8 million guaranteed, Rhodes signed for $3 million to join the Indianapolis Colts. Because Colts cornerbacks coach Jonathan Gannon worked with Rhodes in Minnesota, his new employer was convinced enough that Rhodes could regain his 2017 All-Pro form.