To Open or Close Lucas Oil Stadium Roof, How Much Input Goes Into Colts’ Decision?
Phillip B. Wilson
INDIANAPOLIS — T.Y. Hilton isn’t the first player to lose sight of a football in the sun when looking back through the open roof of Lucas Oil Stadium.
And each time it happens, especially when it’s to the detriment of the Indianapolis Colts like in last Sunday’s game where Hilton dropped a 44-yard touchdown pass, a common reaction is to ask why the roof would be open if it can be a negative factor?