Philip Rivers Doesn’t Sound as Worried About Interceptions as Some of Us Are
Phillip B. Wilson
INDIANAPOLIS — The wily, old gunslinger didn’t seem to bat an eye when asked about throwing interceptions.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is in his 17th season, which means he moves on from one week to the next, whether that’s a win or a loss. While he admitted Sunday’s 27-20 road loss at Jacksonville still bothered him, he’s focused on this Sunday, when the Minnesota Vikings visit Lucas Oil Stadium.