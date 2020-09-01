SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

What’s No. 1 Key to Colts Offense?

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — The blueprint for the Indianapolis Colts' offensive success centers on quarterback Philip Rivers using his 16 seasons of NFL smarts to react quickly in taking advantage of whatever defenses are giving him.

If you’re defending against this Colts offense, what is the most likely game plan? The Colts were seventh in rushing last season, and added rookie running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round. An offensive line led by All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly returns intact. And Rivers is known for making check-down throws to running backs.

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Horseshoe Nation+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts Activate Safety Julian Blackmon, Release Fullback Roosevelt Nix

The roster cutdown to 53 players must be made this weekend, but the Indianapolis Colts had a couple of Monday moves in activating rookie Julian Blackmon and releasing veteran fullback Roosevelt Nix.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Connection Between Quarterback Philip Rivers and Receiver T.Y. Hilton Flourishing

They’ve only worked together for about one month, but Indianapolis Colts quarterback and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton looked like they were in mid-season form in Saturday’s scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Scrimmage Again at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts defense got stops early, then quarterback Philip Rivers threw TD passes to Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton in Saturday afternoon’s second scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Contract-Year Players

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on the most important players entering contract years in 2020.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Center Ryan Kelly Offers Emotional Insight on Societal Unrest

He’s a Pro Bowl center known for having a no-nonsense approach to his job, but Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly couldn’t help but get choked up when talking Friday about the national outcry stemming from another police shooting of a black man. Kelly’s father was a police officer for 30 years.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Colts Linebacker Zaire Franklin on National Unrest: 'We Need Wide-Scale Change'

The second speaker in the Indianapolis Colts’ unified statement on Friday was reserve linebacker Zaire Franklin, who later amplified his position on racism and dealing with police in a Zoom video call.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Make Unified Statement Denouncing Racism, Reassuring Commitment to Create Positive Change

After Friday’s practice at Indianapolis Colts training camp, the entire team as well as coaches and general manager Chris Ballard returned to the field to offer comments on the societal unrest stemming from a Sunday police shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wis.

Phillip B. Wilson

What Colts Players Are Saying

The Indianapolis Colts canceled practice on Thursday in the wake of a white policeman shooting a black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back on Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. Colts players had a meeting Wednesday night and several took to Twitter to express their outrage.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

ColtsSpeak: Andrew Nabb

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Andrew Nabb, 40, of Calgary, Alberta (Canada). The Colts fan since the Peyton Manning era shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts D-Line has Impressed, But Coach Matt Eberflus Reiterates Proof is on Game Days

Perhaps the most promising development at Indianapolis Colts training camp has been the defensive line's solid play. That said, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus reminds the group has to excel when it counts.

Phillip B. Wilson