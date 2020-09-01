What’s No. 1 Key to Colts Offense?

INDIANAPOLIS — The blueprint for the Indianapolis Colts' offensive success centers on quarterback Philip Rivers using his 16 seasons of NFL smarts to react quickly in taking advantage of whatever defenses are giving him.

If you’re defending against this Colts offense, what is the most likely game plan? The Colts were seventh in rushing last season, and added rookie running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round. An offensive line led by All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly returns intact. And Rivers is known for making check-down throws to running backs.